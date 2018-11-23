BARABOO – Students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute are protected by free-speech rights and are unlikely to face discipline, Baraboo School District officials said.

Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller said in a letter to parents Wednesday that officials cannot know the “intentions in the hearts” of those involved.

The photo of about 60 boys was taken outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo last spring. The parent who took the photographer said he simply asked the boys to wave goodbye to their parents before heading to prom.

Mueller’s letter said part of the district’s investigation is complete.

