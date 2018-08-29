Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
Frontier Flight 1337, Frontier's inaugural arrival to Washington Dulles International, receives a water-cannon salute after arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Aug. 19, 2014.
Welcome signs to the entrances to Dulles airport informed visitors about the airport's newest airline. (Aug 19, 2014).
Frontier-themed cake and cupcakes awaited Frontier's first Dulles passengers on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier Airlines is known for the animals that adorn its tails. Bugsy the Tree Frog graced the Airbus A320 that Frontier used for its inaugural flight to Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
A fire response vehicle prepares to give Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis a water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014. Such a greeting is common for new airline service.
Reporters and airline officials await the arrival of Frontier's inaugural Dulles flight on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
JoAnne Collins of Reston, Va., was the lucky winner for Frontier's 'free year of flights.' Collins was bound for Atlanta on Frontier's inaugural Dulles departure. (Aug. 19, 2014)
Passengers head to Frontier's Dulles airport ticket counters on the carrier's first day of operation at the airport (Aug. 19, 2014).

Frontier Airlines announced its 100th overall destination Tuesday as part of a broader six-route expansion.

The milestone new city: Harlingen, from where Frontier will add routes to Chicago O’Hare and Denver from the city’s Valley International Airport. Harlingen is in far south Texas, about 20 miles north of the Mexican border and 45 miles west of the popular Texas beach destination of South Padre Island. 

Elsewhere, Frontier turned to Las Vegas for two seasonal routes to Mexico that will begin this winter. Frontier will be the only carrier flying to those destinations – Cancun and Cabo san Lucas – out of Las Vegas. And, while Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport does have service to Mexico on some Mexican carriers, Frontier will be the only U.S. airline flying Mexican routes from Las Vegas.

The last of the six routes announced by Frontier each connect a cold-weather northern city to a warm-weather destination during the company's winter schedule. Flights between Chicago O’Hare and Palm Springs, California, begin Dec. 14, while Philadelphia gets a nonstop link to Sarasota, Florida, starting Dec. 10. Frontier will offer two flights a week on each of those routes.

Frontier did not detail any route reductions in announcing the six new options, but the carrier is well-known for quickly – and often quietly – dropping routes that do not meet its expectations. Some are discontinued “seasonally” with no firm plans to resume the service.

Along with Spirit and Allegiant, Frontier is one of the USA’s three big “ultra low-cost carriers.” Those carriers – along with Sun Country, which is currently adopting the model – are known for offering rock-bottom base fares but charging extra for nearly everything else beyond boarding the aircraft.

Scroll down for the schedule details on Frontier’s six newest routes: 

Chicago O’Hare – Harlingen, Texas

Seasonal service begins Nov. 21; two weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: None

Chicago O’Hare – Palm Springs, California

Seasonal service begins Dec. 14; two weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: American, United

Denver – Harlingen, Texas

Seasonal service begins Nov. 22; three weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: None

Las Vegas – Los Cabos, Mexico

Seasonal service begins Dec. 15; Saturday-only service on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: None

Las Vegas – Cancun, Mexico

Seasonal service begins Dec. 21; two weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: None

Philadelphia – Sarasota, Florida

Seasonal service begins Dec. 10; two weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft

Direct competition: None

