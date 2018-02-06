Consulate Health Care of North Fort Myers, as seen on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Finding the right nursing home can be a struggle.

Here are 10 questions to get answered before choosing one for your loved one:

1. How how long has nursing director worked there? High staff turn over can be a sign of problems while staff retention and longevity is a good sign.

2. How many registered nurses work there, and what is the ratio of licensed nurses to certified nursing assistants? Studies show strong positive relationship between registered nurse staffing levels and quality in nursing homes.

3. Is staff friendly? Get a sense of how long they've worked there and if they like it by talking to them.

4. How good is the food? Visit on a Saturday or Sunday around lunch or dinnertime to see if you would eat what is served and maybe have a meal yourself.

5. What do relatives who are visiting say? While there, talk to family members visiting other patients to see what they say about the home.

6. Do you see good activities listed on the home's calendar and are they really going on? Determine how staff works to engage residents.

7. How do residents look? If residents don't appear clean, comfortable, neat, this could be a red flag.

8. What do state inspectors say? Ask to see the most recent inspection report and research other reports your state regulatory agency's website; in Florida, it's the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

9. What do federal regulators say about the home? Go to the Medicare.gov Nursing Home Compare website to review the nursing home's star rating and other information.

10. Is the home a member of a reputable trade association in your state such as LeadingAge Florida or the Florida Health Care Association? Membership requires meeting certain standards, and members are kept up-to-date on best practices and regulations.

For more, go to Medicare.gov.

And if the task of finding a good nursing home seems too daunting, consider hiring a geriatric care manager. It’s well worth the money if you can afford it.

