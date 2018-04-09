A joyful shopping trip for new shoes turned into a nightmare for a mom and her 4-year-old daughter after she was hospitalized with sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication caused by the body's extreme immune response to an infection.

The girl's mother is attributing the five-day hospital stay to trying on shoes without wearing socks.

Jodie Thomas, of South Wales, said her daughter Sienna Rasul became ill the day after trying on shoes in her bare feet. Her daughter began "to cry in agony" and had a high temperature, she told The Sun.

"The shoes she liked had been tried on by other little girls, and that’s how Sienna picked up the infection," Thomas said.

'Carry a pair of spare socks'

Thomas told the U.K. newspaper that doctors said her daughter had sepsis and thought they would need to operate. Doctors avoided surgery but drained the infection from her daughter's leg.

Doctors think Sienna might have contracted what can be a deadly bacteria through a cut, graze or bite on her foot, allowing it to enter her body.

After her daughter's hospital stay, Thomas warned parents about the risk of potential blood poisoning that could happen when trying on shoes without socks on a Facebook post.

"You don't don't know [whose] feet has been in them before hand!! Sienna has had one hell of a outing and thankfully and touch wood made a full recovery! Who would thought trying new shoes on could make someone so ill. So with back to school shopping under way, carry a pair of spare socks!"

