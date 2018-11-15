The much-anticipated Jeep pickup to be unveiled at the Los Angeles auto show will be called the Gladiator, not the Scrambler, as had been expected.

The website jeepgladiatorforum.com reported the news based on photos that the site said were briefly posted online by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

"This information comes by way of FCA’s media site which leaked a treasure trove of photos and info on the upcoming Gladiator (before being removed)," the site said.

"These press photos show a beautifully proportioned JT Jeep pickup truck available in premium soft top or two hard top options and a design that obviously did not want to stray far from the styling of the Jeep JL Wrangler — and that’s a good thing in our opinion."

The site says it "is an independently owned forum and enthusiast site dedicated to the Jeep Scrambler Pickup (JT). We are not affiliated with Jeep."

The vehicle, to be shown in Los Angeles late this month, will enter the midsize pickup market, considered the next front in truck wars raging among automakers.

Toyota has led the segment with its Tacoma, but the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and two General Motors offerings — the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon — are battling as well.

Ford is re-entering the segment with its new Ranger, unveiled at the 2018 Detroit auto show. The Gladiator, based on glimpses of camouflaged vehicles seen on the roads and the removed promotional photos, show what appears to be a Jeep Wrangler with a truck bed. The truck is being built in Toledo, where the Wrangler also is assembled.

