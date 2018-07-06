House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., during an event at the Capitol to Nov. 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. GOP leadership is trying to work with moderates like Curbelo to find a compromise on immigration with hardline conservatives.

Alex Wong, Getty Images

WASHINGTON — House Republicans emerged from a two-hour meeting with no clear consensus on immigration, although GOP leaders managed to quell a threatened rebellion from GOP moderates, at least temporarily.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has been frantically trying to bridge a divide between moderate and conservative factions on immigration, negotiations that culminated in Thursday's closed-door session.

"We have the right kind of conversations happening, and the next step is to start putting pen to paper so we can get legislation to the floor," Ryan told reporters after Thursday's meeting.

It's still not clear that GOP leaders can craft a bill that will please both camps, but they argued that the detente shows they're making progress.

Last month, a rump faction of about two dozen moderate Republicans joined with Democrats to try to force a House floor vote on four immigration bills, including one that would grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. They launched a rare procedural maneuver, called a "discharge petition," that would bypass GOP leaders and set up votes on the four competing immigration bills.

The discharge petition has 215 signatures, just three shy of the number needed to trigger the votes.

Several lawmakers who planned to sign the petition — and put it over the 218 threshold — have now signaled they will would hold off for a few more days, allowing Ryan and others to craft a possible compromise bill, said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

"We remain fully committed to the discharge petition," Curbelo said. "Is it true that some colleagues who have privately expressed that they will sign the discharge petition are they giving these negotiations a chance? They are, and that’s natural,” the Florida Republican told USA TODAY.

“ ... I cannot predict whether they will sign this week or next week,” Curbelo added.

Ryan called Thursday's unusual gathering, focused solely on immigration, in part to stop the petition's momentum.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., described it as “a family discussion,” while others said it was a "ruckus."

Ryan opened the session with a pitch for the four immigration "pillars” outlined by the White House as President Trump's requirements for any immigration deal. Those include more money for border security, ending a visa lottery system, and creating a path to citizenship for the so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Trump ended protections for the DREAMers last year by nixing an Obama-era program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which grants legal status and work permits for approximately 700,000 DREAMers. He gave Congress six months to find a solution, but Congress has deadlocked on the issue.

Federal courts rulings have taken some heat off lawmakers by requiring the administration to keep the program running as challenges make their way through the judicial system. But moderates like Curbelo have grown increasingly frustrated with the legislative stalemate, prompting them to start the discharge petition.

"Clearly, the speaker is not pleased that he's having to deal with the fact that they’re less than five people away from a discharge petition," said Amodei, who has also signed the petition.

Ryan has said the petition would hand control of the House floor over to Democrats. He's been hosting discussions between moderates and conservatives to hammer out a compromise, but so far the two camps remain at odds over the question of citizenship for DREAMers. Conservatives say that would amount to "amnesty."

If the discharge petition gets the needed signatures before June 12, the immigration debate could hit the House floor as early as June 25. But if House leaders bring up their own legislation first, they could potentially kill the petition.

