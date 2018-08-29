Summer is still heating up thanks to these smokin' celebrities.

Stars are celebrating the season with sizzling Instagram posts, and just like fine wine, they're aging well.

From Halle Berry to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Jennifer Lopez, these over-40 stars are proving that age is nothing but a number!

Here are some of the hottest, most confident photos of celebrities over 40 celebrating their physique:

Halle Berry

Lazy Sunday ✨✨ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

The actress, 52, posted a steamy photo of herself in a tank top in August.

Jennifer Lopez

Island vibezzz... 🏝 #vacaciones A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

J-Lo, 49, looks ab-tastic in this bikini photo from July.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The actor, 46, showed off his muscular physique while playing in the pool with his daughter in July.

Angela Bassett

The actress, 60, defied her age with a toned bikini picture in August.

Mark Consuelos and Andy Cohen

Deep thoughts... shallow pool A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on May 28, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Consuelos, 47, and Cohen, 50, had some shirtless fun in the sun in May.

Naomi Campbell

#Mood 💛🖤 📸 @Davidblaine A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

The model, 48, was living her best bikini life on a boat in August.

Angie Harmon

The actress, 46, rocked a string bikini during vacation in August.

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress, 46, posted a mirror snap of herself posing in a marigold-yellow string bikini with blond hair from Italy's Aeolian Islands in July, while on a yacht vacation with husband Will Smith and their kids.

Ryan Phillippe

The actor, 43, showed off his tan (and his back muscles) with a boat photo in August.

Shemar Moore

The actor, 48, admitted that he "might be showing off a lil bit" with this thirst trap Instagram from July.

Kate Beckinsale

The actress, 45, showed off her slim waist in an Instagram post from July.

Goldie Hawn

The actress, 72, wasn't afraid to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit, posing next to her 41-year-old son, Oliver Hudson, while on vacation in Greece in June.

Sofia Vergara

Seguimooos🍾🦎🦀🧜🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 28, 2018 at 5:17pm PDT

The actress, 46, was all smiles while posing with friends at the beach in a leopard bikini in July.

Salma Hayek

#nofilter #noretouching A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

The actress, 51, showed off her natural beauty in a "#nofilter" bikini selfie in August.

Reese Witherspoon

It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

The actress, 42, casually floated bikini-clad in her pool, while confirming reports of a "Legally Blonde 3" in true Elle Woods style in June.

Zoe Saldana

💙 🌊 ☀️ A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

The actress, 40, showed off her "mom bod" while on the beach with her son.

Famous models, then and now

