School bus driver Ilah Beard stands with student Fifteen-year-old Jordan Reyes, 15, at the Anderson School District 4 administrative offices June 8, 2018. A video that day showed a deputy's patrol car narrowly missing Jordan as she waited to board the bus May 30, 2018.

Bart Boatwright, Anderson (S.C.) Independent Mail

ANDERSON, S.C. — Dramatic video now made public shows a sheriff's deputy in her patrol car grazing a 15-year-old student as she waited to board her school bus.

Just a couple more seconds or inches could have made the difference between life and death. Jordan Reyes, a rising sophomore at Pendleton High School about 110 miles northwest of the state capital of Columbia, survived the May 30 crash with a minor injury and muddied clothes.

She said she felt like something heavy dropped on her left foot.

Her bus driver, Ilah Beard of Liberty, South Carolina, is credited for giving the teen the signal that likely saved her life.

Officials with Anderson School District 4, based in nearby Pendleton, South Carolina, released footage of the accident at a Friday news conference and said that they hoped the video would make people think twice before engaging in distracted driving.

Deputy Adrienne Therese McMahan was looking down at her GPS just before she wrecked her county-issued patrol car, Sheriff Chad McBride said. She was suspended for three days without pay and was reassigned to desk duty.

That reassignment may last for up to a year, and McMahan will not have a county-issued car during that time. McBride said the Reyes family's opinions weighed in his decision not to fire McMahan.

"That family has extended a lot of grace to us," McBride said. "They didn't want the deputy's career ended over this."

The wreck happened just as Jordan was walking to the bus. Kim Reyes, Jordan's mother, said her daughter's school bus had stopped to pick her up.

But the bus driver saw the deputy's patrol car coming behind the bus too fast to stop, Reyes said. Beard kept her bus door closed and began honking her horn repeatedly to signal Jordan not to walk toward the bus.

Her bus's red and amber lights were engaged to signal other drivers around her to stop.

But McMahan didn't.

Beard, who has been driving school buses for 14 years, said she always has told students riding her bus not to approach the bus if the doors are closed and she honks the horn.

"The kids on my bus are like my own," Beard said through tears. "I will protect them as much as I can."

McMahan 31, of Anderson, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. McMahan was driving too fast and then ran off the road on the right side, "taking evasive action to avoid stopped traffic."

McBride said he credits divine intervention for saving Jordan.

School bus driver Ilah Beard of Liberty, South Carolina, fights back tears during a press conference June 8, 2018 at the Anderson School District 4 administrative offices in Pendleton where she told how Jordan Reyes, 15, was almost hit while waiting to board her bus May 30, 2018.

Bart Boatwright, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail

"God definitely had his hand on that girl's shoulder," McBride said. "That was the closest call I have ever seen in my career."

McMahan struck a ditch and a culvert before grazing the teen, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office hired McMahan, a road patrol deputy, in September, and she graduated from basic law enforcement training Feb. 9, according to records obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. She was driving a county-issued 2009 Ford at the time of the wreck.

Since the crash, Jordan and the sheriff have created a public service announcement reminding all drivers to focus on the road and not be distracted by devices while driving.

"I wish that no one else would have to go through what I did that day," Jordan said.

Joanne Avery, the superintendent of school District 4, heralded the bus driver as a hero.

"She did everything right," Avery said. "She was alert and aware, and that kept a tragic situation from happening."

