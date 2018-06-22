The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, a vehicle that has a significant discount going into Memorial Day weekend. Buyers will land on the Cherokee for its off-road abilities, and Edmunds particularly likes the Trailhawk trim.

FCA US LLC, AP

With the threat of tariffs looming, consumers could face higher costs for imported vehicles.

American-made vehicles are largely insulated from tariffs. But the key question is: What qualifies as American-made?

Automotive parts are often sourced throughout the world, making it difficult to ascertain what's truly made in the USA.

Another factor that complicates the equation: Sometimes foreign automakers manufacture vehicles with more American-made components than domestic automakers.

That's why Cars.com's 2018 American-Made Index isn't dominated by the traditional Detroit Three automakers: General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler. In fact, Japanese manufacturer Honda has four vehicles in the top 10: three Honda models and one luxury Acura vehicle.

But Jeep, a brand synonymous with American grit and spirit, tops the list. (Although these days its parent company, Fiat Chrysler, is based in Europe.)

Ford, which has been based in Michigan since founder Henry Ford launched the company, has three vehicles on the list.

The index measures "which cars are manufactured in America, have the most American parts and support the most American factory jobs," Cars.com said.

That includes an assessment of the percentage of parts in each vehicle that are made in the U.S., the origin of the engines and transmissions and the location where each vehicle is assembled.

Here is the 2018 list (and where each vehicle is built):

1. Jeep Cherokee (Belvidere, Illinois)

2. Honda Odyssey (Lincoln, Alabama)

3. Honda Ridgeline (Lincoln, Alabama)

4. Ford Taurus (Chicago)

5. Chevrolet Volt (Detroit)

6. Honda Pilot (Lincoln, Alabama)

7. Acura MDX (East Liberty, Ohio)

8. Ford Explorer (Chicago)

9. Ford F-150 (Claycomo, Missouri, and Dearborn, Michigan)

10. Chevrolet Corvette (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

