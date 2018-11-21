Travelling during the holiday season can be a hassle. It can be even more difficult for those who have Alzheimer's.

Fortunately, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) released a list of tips for those traveling with loved ones who have the disease.

"Thanksgiving is all about families coming together, and in some cases, people need to travel long distances to do that," Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO said in the press release. "For those taking a trip with someone with Alzheimer’s, the normal stresses of traveling can be even more challenging. Following a few simple, important steps can help caregivers make the trip as safe, pleasant and comfortable as possible for their loved one.”

Here's what the AFA suggests:

Talk to the person's doctor to make sure it's OK for the patient to travel.

Plan the trip, while keeping the family member's needs in mind. Make sure to pick the options that causes the least amount of stress and anxiety.

Take plenty of breaks along the way for snacks, restrooms or resting.

Let the airlines and/or hotels know beforehand that one of its passengers or guests will have memory impairment and adjustments might be necessary.

Try to maintain the person's routine as much as possible, including their eating and sleeping schedule. Small or unfamiliar changes could be overwhelming, especially to those with dementia.

Bring important health and legal documents, a list of medications and physician information. An identification bracelet could be helpful or clothing tags with the full name of the person and caregiver on it.

For more information or questions about traveling with someone who has Alzheimer's, call the AFA's national toll-free helpline (866-232-8484) or visit its website.

