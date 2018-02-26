Photos: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on their ships One of the biggest trends in cruising in recent years has been the proliferation of giant and colorful "hull art" on the hulls of ships. Here, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest vessels, the 3,963-passenger Norwegian Getaway. 01 / 48 One of the biggest trends in cruising in recent years has been the proliferation of giant and colorful "hull art" on the hulls of ships. Here, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest vessels, the 3,963-passenger Norwegian Getaway. 01 / 48

Yes, those are giant red-and-orange lips on the front of a cruise ship. German line Aida Cruises has made the multi-deck-high lips on its ship hulls a signature. Aida is credited with starting the hull art trend way back in the 1990s.

Remember when nearly every cruise ship hull was painted a crisp white or navy blue? Things sure have changed.

In recent years, a growing number of cruise lines have begun adding "hull art" to their vessels — massive, elaborate designs that can be seen from miles away.

As can be seen in the photo tour above, the trend has brought everything from giant red-and-orange lips to a Peter Max-drawn New York skyline to the front and sides of ships. And the designs keep getting more over-the-top.

While a few of the biggest lines including Carnival and Holland America have stuck to a traditional look for their cruise ship hulls, other giants of cruising have embraced the trend wholeheartedly. Norwegian Cruise Line in recent years has been signing on big-name artists to create a new look for each new vessel. Other lines, such as Britain-based P&O Cruises, have created a single bold look for their entire fleet (in P&O Cruises' case, a giant, stylized Union Jack).

Readers, what do you make of the trend? Has it gone too far — or maybe not far enough? Scroll through the carousel above and then share your thoughts in the comment area below.

