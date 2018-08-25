Ap Fact Check Week A Usa Wv
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Charleston, W.Va. Tuesday.
AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unloaded on the media, the FBI and his own attorney general in a Saturday morning Twitter rant – saying he "may have to get involved" in the investigations into the 2016 presidential campaign. 

Trump's latest tweets come after a week of stunning developments in two investigations into Trump's political campaign and businesses. Two top associates were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud charges – and one of campaign finance violations. And two other associates – his accountant and a publisher – reportedly reached immunity deals with prosecutors.

In recent days, Trump has turned his ire to Attorney General Jeff Sessions – even leading Sessions to put out a statement saying he "will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Trump shot back Saturday that Sessions only said that because he "doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position."

A look at Attorney General Jeff Sessions' political career
01 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Oct. 18, 2017.
02 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with new FBI Director Christopher Wray during his installation ceremony at FBI headquarters on Sept. 28, 2017.
03 / 41
Sessions appears in Portland, Ore., to discuss sanctuary city policies with city and regional law enforcement officials on Sept. 19, 2017.
04 / 41
Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department on Sept. 5, 2017, announcing that the Trump administration is ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay for Congress to come up with replacement legislation.
05 / 41
Sessions gives a speech during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives 41st annual training conference on Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
06 / 41
Sessions points as he looks over the city from the roof during his visit to the National Police Headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador, on July 28, 2017.
07 / 41
Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017.
08 / 41
Sessions picks up his remarks as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks on during a news conference on July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington.
09 / 41
Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department on June 29, 2017, in Washington.
10 / 41
Sessions appears in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
11 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
12 / 41
Sessions speaks at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation meeting in Atlanta on June 6, 2017.
13 / 41
Sessions talks to President Trump during the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
14 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at an event where he received an award from the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017.
15 / 41
Sessions takes his seat before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017.
16 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border on April 11, 2017, in Nogales, Ariz.
17 / 41
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sessions take part in a news conference on the reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters on March 6, 2017.
18 / 41
Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017, during which he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.
19 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation on Feb. 28, 2017.
20 / 41
President Trump puts his hand Sessions' shoulder before Sessions' attorney general swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2017.
21 / 41
Sessions waits for the beginning of a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Feb. 2, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
22 / 41
Sessions arrives on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump's inauguration ceremony.
23 / 41
Sessions is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
24 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by former Arizona senator Jon Kyl, left, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2017.
25 / 41
Sessions cheers on the crowd during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 17, 2016.
26 / 41
Sessions attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill on Nov. 29, 2016.
27 / 41
Sessions talks to the media at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 17, 2016.
28 / 41
Sessions speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.
29 / 41
Sessions leaves after speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2016, to discuss the Supreme Court's immigration ruling.
30 / 41
Donald Trump stands next to Sessions during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala.
31 / 41
Sessions leaves a polling place after voting at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 4, 2014.
32 / 41
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chats with Sessions as the Senate finalizes plans for a vote on the budget bill on Oct. 16, 2013.
33 / 41
Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Sessions deliver the GOP response to President Obama's budget submission for fiscal year 2012 on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24, 2011.
34 / 41
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sessions begin the third day of testimony for Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan on June 30, 2010, on Capitol Hill.
35 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 2, 2009.
36 / 41
President George W. Bush waves with Sessions during a fundraiser for Sessions in Mobile, Ala., on June 21, 2007.
37 / 41
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sessions confer during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Jan. 11, 2006.
38 / 41
Alabama Gov. Bob Riley listens as Sessions makes remarks on the announcement that Mobile, Ala., will be the site of the EADS KC-330 air refueling advanced tanker production facility during a press conference in Washington on June 22, 2005.
39 / 41
Sessions speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill with Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., left, following a failed vote to end a filibuster against judicial nominee Miguel Estrada on March 13, 2003.
40 / 41
Sessions questions witness Jack Quinn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Clinton's eleventh-hour pardons on Feb. 14, 2001.
41 / 41
Sessions claims victory in his Senate race over Democratic challenger Roger Bedford in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 5, 1996.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, reports to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because Sessions, a former Trump campaign adviser, recused himself.

More: Michael Cohen’s hush money plea marks rare 'win' in campaign system

"The special counsel Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched," Trump said, repeating a partly true assertion. Thirteen of the 17 members of Mueller's team are registered to vote as Democrats, but Mueller himself is a Republican.

Trump also quoted Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., who suggested this week that the Department of Justice may need fresh leadership "sooner rather than later."

“Every president deserves an attorney general they have confidence in," Trump said, quoting Graham. I believe every president has a right to their cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the president.”

But Trump also expressed lingering anger over the 2016 investigation into rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server to conduct sensitive government business. He claimed on Twitter that the FBI "ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD."

And he said that if the FBI doesn't get to the bottom of Clinton's corruption, "at some point I may have to get involved!"

Trump also defended himself against accusations that he knew about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which campaign officials met with a Russian agent in an effort to get damaging information about Hillary Clinton. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, reached a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday and was expected to testify that Trump did know about the meeting, which was attended by his son, son-in-law and campaign chairman.

But the source of that story, Cohen attorney Lanny Davis, later clarified to the New York Post that he could not "independently confirm" Trump's advance knowledge of the meeting. 

"The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting," Trump said Saturday. "Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!"

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com