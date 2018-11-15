Imagine being on vacation and not being bogged down with sharing how your current surroundings have quelled your insatiable #wanderlust. That's the kind of peace of mind Ibis Hotels would like to offer its guests in Geneva and Zurich, with a "social media sitter."

"Enjoy your city trip without digital stress," the hotel chain promises on a site promoting the service (that was translated via Google). "Our Instagram professionals will provide the best posts on your profile. And you (can) enjoy the city without a smartphone in front of (your) face."

Some of the "sitters" listed on the site have tens of thousands of followers on Instagram. The service became available to guests at the start of the month, and bookings are open through Dec. 2.

A good selfie takes effort. Visitors use their mobile devices to take selfies at the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Cologne, western Germany, on Sept. 27, 2018.

ROLF VENNENBERND, AFP/Getty Images

Ibis' parent company, Accor Hotels, promoted the benefits of the offering, where else but on Instagram.

In the ad, a man photographs his love while canoeing on a lake. Immediately, they are inundated with people reacting to the image that presumably would've been posted, including an emotional ex and an overly critical photographer.

"Shhh," says the sitter, emerging and placing a hand on the social media user's shoulder. The sitter then takes the photo, appeasing the crowd and leaving the couple to enjoy the picturesque moment.

Ibis hotels aren't the first to turn their attention to the popular picture-sharing site. As the Daily Mail points out, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announced the unveiling of a new "#InstaTrail" in 2017. The resort even offered guests an "Instagram Butler" to highlight IG-worthy locations.

"From hidden spots set on the farthest tip on Rangali Island complete with (technicolor) sunsets to swinging on an Undholi (a traditional Maldivian swing) whilst gazing out over the Indian Ocean, to a fish-eye view from under the ocean in the world's first all-glass undersea restaurant Ithaa," a press release for the service read.

More: Southwest adds 10 new routes, cuts two; drops Paine Field plan

More: Snow! Airlines cancel flights, waive change fees for winter storm

HomeAway's A-frame cabins for fall getaways A-frame cabins are popular among travelers looking for fall getaways. This cabin in Glacier, Washington, starts at $159 per night on HomeAway. This Glacier, Washington, A-frame cabin can sleep four. This A-frame cabin in Malibu, California, starts at $422 per night on HomeAway. This Malibu A-frame cabin sleeps four. This Kerhonkson, New York, cabin is located in the Catskills. It is listed on HomeAway starting at $240 per night. This Kerhonkson, New York, cabin has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and can sleep four. This A-frame cabin in Breckenridge, Colorado, starts at $699 per night on HomeAway. This Breckenridge, Colorado, cabin has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It can sleep 14 people. This Ashford, Washington, A-frame cabin is listed on HomeAway starting at $177 per night. This Ashford, Washington, cabin has one bedroom and one bathroom. It sleeps two. This Surfside Beach, Texas, cabin is listed on HomeAway starting at $117 per night. This Surfside, Texas, cabin has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sleeps up to six. This Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $149 per night. This Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, cabin has two bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It sleeps up to seven. This Shelby, Michigan, cabin is listed on HomeAway starting at $280 per night. This Shelby, Michigan, cabin has three bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It can sleep up to eight. This Sanibel, Florida, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $180 per night. This Sanibel, Florida, cabin has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It can sleep up to six. This Cazadero, California, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $242 per night. This Cazadero, California, cabin has two bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It can sleep up to six. This Trinidad, California, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $339 per night. This Trinidad, California, cabin has two bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. It sleeps up to six. This Saint Augustine, Florida, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $200 per night. This Saint Augustine, Florida, cabin has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sleeps up to four. This Loudonville, Ohio, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $240 per night. This Loudonville, Ohio, cabin has four bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It sleeps up to four. This Port St. Joe, Florida, cabin is listed on HomeAway starting at $150 per night. This Port St. Joe, Florida, cabin has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sleeps up to six. This Franklin, North Carolina, cabin has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sleeps up to five. This Franklin, North Carolina, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $90 per night. This Easton, Washington, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $77 per night. This Easton, Washington, cabin has one bedroom and one bathroom. It sleeps up to three. This Girwood, Arkansas, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $145 per night. This Girwood, Arkansas, cabin has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sleeps up to four. This Sisters, Oregon, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $227 per night. This Sisters, Oregon, cabin has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sleeps up to 10. This White Salmon, Washington, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $173 per night. This White Salmon, Washington, cabin has one bedroom and one bathroom. It sleeps up to eight. This Lancaster, Pennsylvania, cabin is on HomeAway starting at $120 per night. This Lancaster, Pennsylvania, cabin has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sleeps up to four.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com