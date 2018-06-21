Tajiri, the giraffe baby of April and Oliver, is celebrating his first birthday on April 15. Animal Adventure park in Harpursville is planning a birthday party for the internet sensation.

Kate Collins / Staff photo

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Missing the days of being glued to a screen watching a female giraffe pace around her stall? Animal Adventure Park might have good news.

In a video posted on the park's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, owner Jordan Patch said he had "pretty exciting news" to share with the world.

With the park's calf, Tajiri — who was born April 15, 2017 and now stands just over 10 feet tall — venturing in and out of the camera shot behind him, Patch said, "We have some exciting news today as we continue our journey."

For 30 days, he said, keeper Allysa Swilley collected fecal samples from the park's female giraffe, April. The samples were secured in plastic bags, labeled and dated before being put in freezer storage.

Those samples, Patch said, will determine whether April is expecting another baby giraffe.

"Now here we are ready to ship them out to another zoo's laboratory for confirmation of a pregnancy," he said.

Asking Swilley what she thought the chances of a confirmed pregnancy were, the keeper wasn't ready to make a guess.

More: 1.2 million tune in as April the giraffe finally gives birth

More: Watch this adorable baby giraffe wobble in the first moments after birth

"We've done a lot of watching, a lot of looking, and we all have our opinions," she said, "but until we're 100 percent sure, I'm not saying anything."

Patch did not share how soon a confirmation could be expected, so until then, this giraffe family's adoring public will all just have to wait and see.

"Let today mark day one of this journey for a possible calf in 2019," he said.

April was cleared for another pregnancy in October. The last time she was pregnant, the park's first posted update came at what was believed to be a year into her pregnancy — giraffe gestation period typically lasts 13 to 15 months.

In November, Patch said they wouldn't be able to safely confirm a pregnancy until the six- to eight-month mark.

Keep an eye on these social media platforms for updates:

• Animal Adventure's Facebook page.

• @AnmlAdvntrPark on Twitter.

• Animal Adventure's live giraffe cam on YouTube.

April's pregnancy in 2017 sparked a worldwide frenzy, shining a spotlight on the park in Harpursville.

On April 15, 2017, April's calf, Tajiri, was born at 9:53 a.m. About 1.2 million viewers tuned in to see it happen, and around 800,000 viewers watched the park's Facebook Live video.

Since the start of the 2017 season, admission tripled, staff doubled and the world of possibility expanded with Patch's purchase of 115 acres of land sitting directly across from the park.

Its YouTube page now has 475,848 subscribers, and 1,707,752 follow the park's Facebook page. April and Tajiri even have their own Twitter accounts. There's April the Giraffe merchandise and social media groups dedicated to discussion of the trio of giraffes living at a park.

Until a pregnancy is confirmed, we'll all continue to watch, and wait.

Follow Katie Sullivan Borrelli on Twitter: @ByKatieSullivan

Gallery: April the Giraffe's baby Tajiri celebrates first birthday Tajiri, the giraffe baby of April and Oliver, is celebrating his first birthday on April 15. Animal Adventure park in Harpursville is planning a birthday party for the internet sensation. 01 / 22 Tajiri, the giraffe baby of April and Oliver, is celebrating his first birthday on April 15. Animal Adventure park in Harpursville is planning a birthday party for the internet sensation. 01 / 22

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com