If you tossed your old fitness tracker into the junk drawer years ago because you got tired of counting steps, then you might want to have a look at this fall’s crop of wearables.

A lot’s changed. The devices are savvier about health, wellness and fitness. They’re also sleeker, smarter and run longer between charges. They know when you’re sleeping. They know when you’re, uh, working out.

When it comes to your lifestyle, they can even tell if you’ve been bad or good. Amidst the glitter and smarts, though, there are a few signs wearables are still growing into their newfound capabilities.

For the past month, I’ve been evaluating four new wearables: two from market leaders Apple and Fitbit, the Apple Watch Series 4 and Charge 3, respectively, as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. While they have many features in common, there are also plenty of differences.

So while there’s no clear winner, there may very well be a clear choice for what you’re looking for.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple

The Series 4 device is sleek and beautiful. And though the device is smarter, many of the sensors it relies on are the same as what’s in the Series 3. Apple did upgrade the accelerometer, and also added an electrical heart sensor into the flat end of the dial.

Those two enhancements enabled Apple to introduce a pair of unique monitoring features. The first is fall detection, which requires the heavier-duty accelerometer. Fall detection is important if you’re active—and alone—for extended periods, like trail runners and the elderly. The second feature watches for irregular heartbeats, and then prompts you to record an ECG with the electrical heart sensor.

The Apple Watch is the only device with fall detection, though it’s not the only one capable. Emergency response firm MobileHelp, for example, offers fall detection as a service on Samsung’s Gear S3, the predecessor to the Galaxy Watch. And Fitbit sells the capability on its trackers as part of a corporate wellness program marketed to employers.

I wasn’t able to test fall detection because I didn’t actually fall. I also wasn’t able to test heart-arrhythmia detection and the companion ECG app because it’s promised for later this year.

For all the Series 4 does offer, it’s mystifying Apple didn’t include features many consider baseline today: specifically, sleep-stage tracking and multi-day battery life. I suspect the two are interrelated. In other words, if your watch isn’t tracking sleep, then you probably won’t mind charging it every night.

Best gifts for dad: Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit

If you have the Ionic or Versa, the smartwatches Fitbit announced over the past year, then you already know what the Charge 3 can do. The Ionic broke new ground when it was introduced a year ago, setting the bar for smartwatches with a great combination of valuable new health metrics combined with multi-day battery life. The Charge 3 offers the same health metrics, and even more battery life: seven days instead of four.

What you gain in battery over the Apple Watch, you give up in display. The Charge 3 is a fitness tracker, with a thin, black-and-white screen. It can alert you to texts, emails, appointments—everything the Apple Watch can, just not nearly so elegantly.

I’ve come to trust the circa-2018 Fitbits for sleep-stage stats, resting heart rate and VO2 Max, the de facto fitness measure. VO2 Max measures how much oxygen your body can process during intense exertion. It’s measured in a lab, though wearables estimate by tracking your heart rate for a given pace. If you don’t bother to go outside and enable your GPS, your wearable can still approximate your pace, though results aren’t as precise.

The VO2 Max estimates from the Charge 3 are more or less consistent with stress test results from my cardiologist – that is to say, pretty good. More than the raw number, though, I’m more taken with watching the impact my lifestyle has on my fitness. The estimates dip, for example, during periods of intense travel.

The Apple Watch measures VO2 Max. Thus far, though, it’s reported an unrealistically low estimate, which puts me in the lowest “very poor” range for my age. In fairness to Apple, I may not have given the device enough opportunity to adequately estimate. VO2 Max is very difficult to gauge – even more so when the subject (that’s me) won’t go out for a run. In my experience, it takes a good month of steady wear to hone in. As I have three devices swapping time on just two wrists, the Apple Watch hasn’t seen that much of me yet.

Even more confounding is my go-to aerobic activity: the elliptical, one the hardest workouts to detect because the legs move more slowly than during other aerobic exercises. It’s even harder for wearables to spot elliptical training when you don’t grab the poles. Which I don’t.

In fact, the Apple Watch is the only device of the pack that ever detected elliptical workouts, though it didn’t do it consistently.

A 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Galaxy Watch sits squarely between the Apple Watch and Charge 3 in form and function. It’s got a bright, beautiful display and a sturdy, attractive build. I’ve got the larger, 46mm unit, which is the largest in the roundup. It’s also decidedly masculine. Samsung offers smaller, 42mm Watch models that may be attractive to women as well as men.

Meanwhile, Samsung has erased substantially all the shortcomings from previous models. The Galaxy Watch does continual heartrate monitoring. It can auto-detect sleep and exercise. It can measure stress and sleep stages. And best of all, as far as I’m concerned, it has multi-day battery life.

In my experience with the Galaxy Watch, you can bank on three days between charges, double what I saw with the Gear S3. In fact, when I went to the Bay Area for a recent three-day, two-night business trip with this collection of wearables, the only charger I needed was for the Apple Watch.

I have not yet seen VO2 Max exposed, though the Galaxy Watch is capable. But I have seen a reading for oxygen saturation, another new capability. The feature would be better if the watch offered suggestions for managing the metric.

Best for You

All three devices are similarly capable. Apple has paved some new ground by offering fall detection and irregular heart rate monitoring. But the Apple Watch is also the only one that doesn’t go beyond basic sleep tracking to monitor REM, light sleep and deep sleep. If that’s not important to you, then you may not see its short battery life as a shortcoming either.

It’s also a beautiful device that does a great job of interfacing with your phone. Your iPhone, that is. The Apple Watch doesn’t do Android.

If you’re buying a new wearable primarily for health and fitness, then consider the Charge 3. More than just the metrics, I like the way they’re presented in the app. VO2 Max and resting heart rate trends are two graphs I’ve come to rely on as a check for how well I’m taking care of myself. If the display is too minimal for your taste, you might check out Fitbit’s smartwatches as well.

If you prefer a little from column A and a little from column B, then take a look at the Galaxy Watch. It is a beautiful watch, with a big bright display, multi-day battery life and a pretty full suite of health metrics. Sleep tracking isn’t bad, though not quite as reliable as the Fitbit. And like the Charge 3, it will work with both Android and iOS.

Whichever way you decide to go, all three offer enough brains and beauty to keep from getting sentenced to the junk drawer with your old tracker.

--------

Mike Feibus is the principal analyst at FeibusTech, a Scottsdale, Arizona, market strategy and analysis firm focusing on health tech, mobile ecosystems and client technologies. He has also written for the business and tech sections at the Los Angeles Times, San Jose Mercury News and Florida Today. Reach him at mikef@feibustech.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeFeibus.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com