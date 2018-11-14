WASHINGTON – Avigdor Lieberman announced Wednesday that he is resigning as Israeli defense minister over an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that ended the most serious flare-up in violence in more than four years between Israel’s military and Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The leader of the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party said the truce in Gaza “cannot be interpreted in any other way than a surrender to terror” and it will “severely harm” Israel’s security in the long term.

Lieberman – who objected to Israel allowing Qatar to deliver $15 million in aid to Gaza last week – called for elections and said all members of his party will quit the coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Lieberman demanded a far stronger Israeli response to the most intense round of rocket fire against Israel since a 50-day conflict in 2014. That fight killed more than 2,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and 72 Israelis, according to the United Nations.

A Palestinian girl walks next to a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on Nov. 13, 2018.

AP

Cross-border attacks began Sunday after a botched Israeli undercover raid into Gaza set off a battle that killed at least seven Palestinians, including five militants, among them a Hamas commander. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike, and about 70 have been injured, according to Haaretz. A senior Israeli military officer died in the fighting.

Wednesday morning, Palestinian officials said a Gaza fisherman was killed by Israeli fire in the northern Gaza Strip, marking the first fatality since the start of the cease-fire.

Lieberman’s resignation will take effect in 48 hours, and Netanyahu – who also serves as foreign minister – will take over the defense portfolio on an interim basis.

The Trump administration vowed to release a peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians, but that pledge has faced setbacks, including President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a city whose eastern half Palestinians claim as a capital for any future state.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard from London; The Associated Press

