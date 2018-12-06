WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may be working as unpaid White House advisers, but the couple isn't doing too badly with their side gigs, bringing in at least $81 million of outside income.

Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a top White House aide, pulled in at least $69 million in income last year, much of it from his own family’s far-flung real estate empire, financial disclosure forms filed Monday show.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, reported making more than $12 million last year from companies where she held a position, according to her financial disclosure form. That income included $3.9 million from the Trump International Hotel located in Washington and $2 million in salary and severance from the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner resigned positions with their companies to take on unpaid roles in her father's administrations, but the disclosure shows how they continue to financially benefit from an array of outside ventures.

Kushner's income, for instance, included more than $6 million from Quail Ridge, a Plainsboro, N.J., apartment complex the Kushner company, now run by his relatives, acquired last year.

While Kushner has dropped some of his stake in his family’s real estate business, he still receives income from trusts invested in Kushner real estate ventures.

More: Report: Ivanka Trump connected Michael Cohen to Russian who offered Putin introduction

Related: Samantha Bee addresses Ivanka Trump comment on 'Full Frontal': 'I regret it'

Also: Cozy land deals meant big money for Trump family and friends

It’s hard to determine the couple’s precise income last year because federal officials report their assets, income and liability in broad ranges only.

The form shows Ivanka Trump also collected nearly $290,000 in advance payments for a 2017 book she wrote titled "Women Who Work." The book, published by Penguin Random House, included contributions from prominent businesswomen and political leaders.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for the couple's ethics lawyer Abbe Lowell, said Trump and Kushner are abiding by government ethics rules.

"Since joining the administration, Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump have complied with the rules and restrictions as set out by the Office of Government Ethics," Mirijanian said in a statement. “As to the current filing which OGE also reviews, their net worth remains largely the same, with changes reflecting more the way the form requires disclosure than any substantial difference in assets or liabilities.”

Ivanka Trump's financial disclosure form:

Jared Kushner's financial disclosure form:

Ivanka Trump through the years Ivanka Trump delivered a speech at the Catholic group Sant Egidio in Rome. 01 / 147 Ivanka Trump delivered a speech at the Catholic group Sant Egidio in Rome. 01 / 147

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com