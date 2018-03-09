Jennifer Garner is exhaling.

Her thriller "Peppermint" arrives in theaters Friday. And the three children she shares with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, are headed back to school.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old actress sums up perfectly the spirit of summer's beginning and ending with two hilarious photos, one of which shows her covered in blood, presumably from the movie.

Garner created a meme when she titled the photos, Moms: First day of Summer. Moms: Last day of Summer.

In the first photo, a fresh-faced Garner with a double-wide smile is shown clutching a paper with "Fun Summer Ideas" written on it. The next photo shows a bloodied mom, no doubt having worn through any summer activity ideas and ready to have the house back to herself. The caption includes the hashtags #backtoschool, #iwillmissthembut..., #godblessteachers and #peppermintmovie.

A new movie, a Walk of Fame star

Garner has been busy this summer, promoting her movie about a vigilante mother who gets revenge on a drug cartel that killed her family and attending her Walk of Fame ceremony.

Jennifer Garner held son Samuel, 6, while posing with daughters Violet, left, and Seraphina.

EPA-EFE

During the Hollywood Boulevard ceremony, Garner brought her three children (Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6) for a rare sighting. Other attendees were Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Judy Greer.

