Kim Davis, the Kentucky official jailed for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses, lost her re-election as Rowan county clerk last week. But she may perhaps have a higher calling: Christian ministry.

Her lawyer, Mat Staver, appeared Thursday on "Crosstalk," a conservative radio program, discussing his client's future. Staver co-wrote a book with Davis and said he's spoken with her "quite a bit" through the summer.

"Frankly, I think what she's going to do and where she's been wanting to go is in some form of ministry," Staver said. "And so I think that's where the Lord is leading her at this time."

Davis cited "God's authority" for refusing to comply with the Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling in 2015, spending five days in jail for ignoring court orders to issue same-sex licenses.

Thousands of supporters cheered Davis when she exited the jail after serving her time, including Mike Huckabee, who wrote the foreword to her autobiography, "Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story." Davis eventually went on to meet Pope Francis.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee at her side, greets the crowd after being released from the Carter County Detention Center, in Grayson, Ky.

Fast-forward three years. Davis lost during last week's midterms to challenger Elwood Caudill, a member of the Democratic party Davis belonged to before becoming Republican ahead of 2016.

Rowan County residents suggested several reasons for her loss, including her switch to the GOP —“Rowan is a fairly progressive county," local councilman Tom Carew noted — and the lack of national evangelical support she received previously.

(An earlier Democrat who hoped to upset Davis, David Ermold, was himself denied a license by Davis for his same-sex marriage. He later received financial backing from celebrities Amy Schumer and Susan Sarandon.)

Staver, her lawyer and co-author, expounded on Davis' campaign strategy in 2018. Namely, that she didn't have one.

"She is someone who loves her job and wants to serve the people," Staver said. "And so she spent her waking hours, really, working on her job. And people in the community did her campaigning for her."

Davis had taken over the job from her mother, who served as the county's clerk for 37 years.

Contributing: Andrew Wolfson, The (Louisville) Courier-Journal

