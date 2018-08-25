Kyle Pavone, vocalist of the band We Came As Romans, has died. He was 28.

The band shared the sad news on social media Saturday, saying "music lost another great" with Pavone's passing.

"Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent," the statement read. "In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief."

Pavone's cause of death was not immediately clear.

Bandmate Joshua Moore confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself and Pavone.

"I love this picture so much because it shows you how I’ll always remember you," he captioned the image. "The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much."

We Came As Romans is an American metalcore band founded in Troy, Michigan in 2005.

A haunting lyric from the band's 2017 song "Promise Me" was one of the last things Pavone tweeted.

Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes — • D O N • S O L O • (@kylepavone) August 18, 2018

"Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes," he shared in mid-August.

The music world is already reacting to Pavone's death.

Artist Trevor Wentworth tweeted his condolences.

"Wow. RIP @kylepavone we were just talking a few days ago about writing some music together.," he wrote.

Beartooth guitarist Taylor Lumley also shared kind words.

RIP @kylepavone, thankful for your friendship in life and glad we were able to share some truly fun and memorable times together.



I’ll see you on the otherside, Here’s to hoping they’ll have a fresh copy of NHL for us to play together. ❤️ — Taylor Lumley (@tlums) August 25, 2018

"RIP @kylepavone, thankful for your friendship in life and glad we were able to share some truly fun and memorable times together," he tweeted. "I’ll see you on the otherside (sic), Here’s to hoping they’ll have a fresh copy of NHL for us to play together."

Of Mice & Men vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley said, "RIP @kylepavone. You were an energy all your own."

RIP @kylepavone. You were an energy all your own. — Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) August 25, 2018

Of Mice & Men's Alan Ashby shared his last memory with Pavone.

RIP @kylepavone ... gone too soon. We were just talking about Fortnite tactics a few weeks ago at @InkcarFestival ... didn’t know that would be the last time i would see you. My love and thoughts are with all the WCAR dudes and kyle’s friends and family 💔💔💔 — Alan Ashby (@AlanAshby) August 25, 2018

"RIP @kylepavone ... gone too soon. We were just talking about Fortnite tactics a few weeks ago at @InkcarFestival ... didn’t know that would be the last time i would see you.," he wrote. "My love and thoughts are with all the WCAR dudes and kyle’s friends and family"

