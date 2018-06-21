The fleet and hubs of American Airlines The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43 The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43

American Airlines said it expected normal operations to resume at its PSA Airlines regional affiliate Thursday, though there appeared to be some lingering delays and cancellations on the feeder carrier.

More than 55 flights operated by PSA had been canceled as of 7:20 a.m. ET and another 78 delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightStats.

That’s a significant improvement as compared to the 323 cancellations on PSA that FlightStats counted for Wednesday, but it suggests disruptions remain for the American Airlines subsidiary. PSA has been hammered with cancellations and delays since a computer glitch first snarled the unit’s operation a week ago.

Wednesday's cancellations accounted for about six percent of PSA's entire daily schedule, with most of the problems at Charlotte. That airport has been the hardest hit over the past week from PSA's problems, though American's hubs at Philadelphia and Washington Reagan National have also seen disruptions.

Overall, more than 2,800 PSA-operated flights have been canceled since Thursday (June 14), disrupting tens of thousands of American customers.

Many have flooded social media channels with complaints about the disruption, with a number of passengers saying they’ve been stuck for days after their original flights were canceled.

That’s left American in damage-control mode for the issue at one of its feeder partners.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a Tuesday statement.

As for PSA, its technical issue involved problems with its crew scheduling and tracking system, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The issue is specific to American’s PSA regional carrier, which flies 50- to 76-seat regional jets that feed passengers to American’s hubs. The glitch is not affecting any of American’s “mainline” flights or flights on other partners, but passengers scheduled to connect to or from those flights via PSA might be affected if their connecting flights are canceled.

PSA flies about 800 flights a day under American’s regional American Eagle brand, accounting for about 12 percent of American’s entire daily schedule.

