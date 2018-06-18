WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice on December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions called the question-and-answer session with reporters to highlight his department's fight to reduce violent crime. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials from across the country are in New Orleans for the National Sheriff's Association conference.

Members of President Trump's administration are kicking off the event, speaking about illegal immigration and strategies to fight it.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, and House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise will all speak. USA TODAY will provide live coverage in the player above.

On Sunday, facing increasingly intense scrutiny for treatment of families trying to cross the border, Nielson took to Twitter to vehemently deny claims that her department's border policy dictates separation of children from their parents.

"We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period," Nielsen tweeted late Sunday. "For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law."

A new policy, unveiled by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, calls for "zero-tolerance" for immigrants who illegally enter the U.S. along the Mexican border. Sessions warned that violators would be met with "the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice."

