WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Peas and Carrots, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate, are shown to members of the media during a press conference held by the National Turkey Federation November 19, 2018 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC. The two turkeys will both be 'pardoned' following the presentation of the national turkey to U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee, Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will continue the White House tradition and pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey.

This year, there are two turkeys named Peas and Carrots and America will vote on who gets pardoned.

The pair traveled from South Dakota and were raised on a farm near Huron.

Peas and Carrots were selected to travel to Washington, D.C., where one will become the National Thanksgiving Turkey and the other its alternate.

After the pardoning, the turkeys will go to Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate are available for the public to visit and learn about the university’s teaching, research and outreach programs in animal and poultry sciences and veterinary medicine.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the turkey pardon in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com