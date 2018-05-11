President Donald Trump

President Trump will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after one of the most divisive and closely watched midterms in recent memory brought mixed results for Trump's coalition and the Democrats who oppose his agenda.

Republicans gained seats in the Senate, strengthening their majority and allowing the confirmation of conservative federal judges to continue. They remain in a strong position should another vacancy materialize on the Supreme Court.

Their stronghold on the Senate also means that Trump's expected shakeup of his administration should go relatively smoothly, with Republicans able to rubber-stamp his new Cabinet nominees.

Democrats seized control of the House, ending unified Republican rule of Washington and setting the stage for confrontation with President Donald Trump when they take power in January. They picked up key wins in suburban districts from Virginia to Colorado to Florida, standing as a rebuke to Trump.

Female candidates helped lead the Democratic gains. At least 80 women were elected to the House. Sixty-nine of the House women are Democrats, including 27 of 28 newcomers, according to USA TODAY analysis.

