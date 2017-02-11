White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters on a variety of issues Tuesday.

The press briefing comes after President Trump, at the last minute, canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' previously scheduled visit to the White House in honor of their Super Bowl victory.

He tweeted, "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

Instead the White House will hold a Celebration of America at 3 p.m. E.T., which Trump said would feature the national anthem and "more great music."

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Tuesday's press briefing 2 p.m., which you can watch in the player above, as well as the Celebration of America.

