Even in November, people in Los Angeles can still stroll on the beach and hike one of the city’s many trails.

And the sun continues to shine.

Los Angeles gets particularly festive in November as it gears up for the holidays.

Theme parks such as Universal City Studios Hollywood and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter bring out their festive displays. The Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Outdoor ice rinks open throughout the city. Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square, one of the largest in the city, opens on Nov. 15.

Enchanted: Forest of Light, N interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk, opens in Descanso Gardens on Nov. 18.

The 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade takes place on Nov. 25 on Hollywood Boulevard at 5 p.m. This year, the parade will feature a reunion with some of American Idol’s top performers.

There are also many festivals throughout the city.

Visitors can enjoy the Los Angeles Comedy Festival from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18.

The Chinese Lantern Festival, featuring more than 1,000 handcrafted pieces, starts in Pomona on Nov. 15 and runs eight weeks.

For foodies, Smorgasburg L.A. takes place every Sunday in the Arts District.

