Marijuana products and plants on display at The Green Solution dispensary in Denver, Colorado. Oct. 4, 2018; Denver, CO USA; xxx Mandatory credit: Trevor Hughes-USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)

Trevor Hughes, Trevor Hughes-USA TODAY NETWORK

Marijuana proponents shed no tears over the ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

They absolutely danced with glee over the departure of Pete Sessions.

One of the GOP’s major casualties in the Democrats’ takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday was Pete Sessions, a longtime congressman from Texas and a fervent anti-pot crusader who was shockingly knocked off by former NFL player Colin Allred in the state's 32nd district.

As chairman of the House Rules Committee, Sessions had blocked dozens of amendments to protect legal marijuana in the states where its use was permitted in some form.

His loss, combined with the approval of pro-marijuana measures in three states and the arrival of several progressive Democrats in the House, has lifted the spirits of those in the cannabis movement even more than Wednesday’s dismissal of Jeff Sessions, another opponent.

“I don’t think (Jeff) Sessions’ actions had any negative effects, but his mindset cast a cloud of doubt and uncertainty over the space, which caused volatility and higher costs,’’ said Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus Capital Holdings, a cannabis operator.

Related: Marijuana attractions could bring tourism to Michigan

More: 3 states pass marijuana legislation in midterm elections

“With Pete Sessions also voted out of his seat, we hope to see more cannabis legislation solutions come to the floor of the House for vote, helping to solve the dysfunction on a state and federal level. Today was a bad day to be a Sessions, but a good day for cannabis.”

There’s little doubt the pro-marijuana movement has been gaining momentum, but it’s not clear whether that will be enough to pave the way for its legalization at the federal level, where it remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug, just like heroin.

A Gallup poll conducted in October revealed 66 percent of Americans, the highest figure on record, support legalized marijuana.

On Tuesday, Michigan became the first Midwestern state to allow recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and older, and the ninth in the country to establish a system for regulating its commercial production and sale.

The same day, Missouri and Utah legalized the medicinal use of marijuana, increasing to 32 the number of states that permit use of the substance in some form.

Mason Tvert, spokesman for the Marijuana Policy Project, said the Democrats’ newly gained control of the House could lead to more open discussions about changing the federal policy.

“We don’t expect to see an immediate rush to enact comprehensive marijuana-policy reform legislation, but we certainly will see significant gains and possibly some very important policy changes," he said.

One of the principal aims of the cannabis industry is to be granted full access to banking services, which remain partly out of reach because many banks are wary of running afoul of money-laundering laws or dealing with the increased red tape required for documenting transactions with marijuana-related businesses.

As a result, cannabis sales remain mostly cash deals, raising safety and logistical concerns. Tvert said he can envision Congress taking up the banking issue as soon as its next session.

That’s a line in the sand Kevin Sabet does not want to see crossed. The president of the nonprofit Smart Approaches to Marijuana sees parallels between the burgeoning cannabis industry and Big Tobacco, and he insists legalization at the national level is far from inevitable while acknowledging its growing popularity.

Sabet considered the election results a mixed bag, highlighting positive developments for his cause that included the likely upset loss of California GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, an advocate of overhauling marijuana laws.

Sabet believes such defeats may help slow the push for legalization.

“We want to see marijuana remain illegal at the federal level,’’ Sabet said. “We don’t want the U.S. banking system to open up to the pot industry that will try to commercialize and market marijuana any way they can. We think that’s a really bad idea. We think opening up marijuana to become an industry, like alcohol or tobacco, would be disastrous for public health.’’

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com