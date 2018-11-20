WASHINGTON – Thanksgiving is for family, friends and food, but on Tuesday at the White House, it was for the birds.

Two birds, specifically: Peas and Carrots, who received a kind of "presidential pardon" from President Donald Trump Tuesday in the Rose Garden.

“That turkey is so lucky. I’ve never seen such a beautiful turkey," Trump said.

Joined by first lady Melania, Trump said although both turkeys were being pardoned, Peas was declared the winner of a White House poll that asked Americans to pick which turkey should be pardoned. Trump deemed the contest a "fair and open election."

"Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots," he said. "I will tell you we’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you the result did not change."

Peas and Carrots are the first presidential turkeys to come from South Dakota. Before their big day at the White House, the birds enjoyed special accommodations, including a stay at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel and a "spa day." One of the birds also made an appearance in the press briefing room before his pardon, where he took a turn at the podium.

Whichever turkey it was did not answer when asked by one reporter if the bird had "promised anything in exchange for your pardon."

After their time in the spotlight, the president said Peas and Carrots will live out their days at the nearby Virginia Tech's "Gobbler's Rest." They join last year's birds, Drumstick and Wishbone, who both received a pardon.

However, Trump said the turkeys' retirement "won't be entirely a rest."

"Even though Peas and Carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas," he said.

He added that he couldn't promise the turkeys their pardons "won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit (Court of Appeals)."

The turkey pardoning has been an annual event since 1989, when President George H. W. Bush assured animal rights activists "this fine tom turkey" would not end up on a dinner table.

Trump continued the Thanksgiving tradition by wishing everyone a happy holiday on behalf of the Trump family.

"We are especially thankful for the men and women who protect our families and who protect our flag," he said.

Trump said the nation's thoughts are also with those battling the California wildfires, and "all American hearts are joined with theirs."

