JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban was overturned Tuesday by a federal judge.

Enacted in March, the ban was temporarily blocked almost immediately after being signed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

Within six hours of Bryant's signing the bill into law, the lone abortion provider in the state sued. The Center for Reproductive Rights filed the suit on behalf of Jackson's Women's Health Organization; a woman at 15 weeks gestation was scheduled to have an abortion at the clinic and the ban would have legally prohibited her from obtaining an abortion.

The clinic performs abortions up to 16 weeks.

U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves issued a 10-day restraining order on the ban that was then extended. Tuesday, Reeves ruled in favor of the clinic, striking down the ban.

In his decision, Reeves wrote that “Mississippi’s law violates Supreme Court precedent, and in doing so it disregards the 14th Amendment guarantee of autonomy for women desiring to control their own reproductive health.”

More: Judge blocks Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban from going into effect

More: Federal judge strikes down Kentucky restriction on abortion clinics

Kim Gibson, a clinic defender, keeps watch along the entrance to the parking lot of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 8, 2018. The facility is currently Mississippi's only abortion clinic

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

As a result of the decision, a nearly identical 15-week ban passed in Louisiana in May will not go into effect, as that law’s effective date depends on the outcome of the lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s 15-week ban, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

No other state has a 15-week restriction.

Current state law prohibits the procedure after 20 weeks of a woman's last period. Six years ago, Mississippi voters rejected an initiative that would have defined life as beginning at fertilization, essentially outlawing abortion.

“Our victory today means that women in Mississippi will maintain the ability to make their own decisions about whether and when to terminate a pregnancy,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in an emailed statement. “Today’s decision should be a wake-up call for state lawmakers who are continuously trying to chip away at abortion access. Such bans will not stand in a court of law.”

The law and the responding lawsuit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.

Bryant was traveling Tuesday and it was not immediately clear whether he would ask a federal appeals court to overturn Reeves' ruling. He has said abortion restrictions are meant to protect women's health.

Reeves wrote that "this Court concludes that the Mississippi Legislature's professed interest in 'women's health' is pure gaslighting." He cited the state's high infant mortality statistics and noted that Mississippi has not expanded Medicaid, which is an option most states have taken under the 2010 federal health law signed by then-President Barack Obama.

Reeves also wrote that the 15-week abortion ban "is closer to the old Mississippi – the Mississippi bent on controlling women and minorities."

Bryant has said frequently that he wants Mississippi to be "the safest place in America for an unborn child."

Contributing: The Associated Press; follow Sarah Fowler on Twitter: @FowlerSarah

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com