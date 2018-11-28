A group of moderate holdouts pledged to support Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi as speaker Wednesday after reaching an agreement to change House rules to make it easier for bipartisan ideas to be considered.

The agreement, reached after negotiations ran to midnight Tuesday and then continued in a touch-and-go meeting with incoming committee chairmen Wednesday morning, was announced before an internal Democratic vote to choose the next speaker.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and eight other members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus had said that they would only vote for a speaker who agreed to what they were calling a “break the gridlock” package of new rules.

The final agreement includes much of what was in the package. The changes trim the House’s hierarchical power by creating ways for bills to be heard in committee without a chairman's support. It also would make it easier for amendments with bipartisan support to get votes on the floor.

At the same time, the speaker’s position would become more secure than it was under Republicans Paul Ryan and John Boehner before him. Under current rules, a single member could force a vote to change the leader. Gottheimer has said that that provision, known as a motion “to vacate the chair,” gave too much power to a small conservative bloc that could demand a vote to oust the speaker if he cooperated too often with Democrats.

"We’re committed to running the House differently while upholding our Democratic values," said a joint statement from Pelosi and Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts, who is due to be chairman of the House Rules Committee.

A joint statement from the Problem Solvers said the "commonsense reforms will help Congress deliver real results for the American people on their most important priorities that have been bottled up in Congress for too long."

Unlike another group that opposes Pelosi and wants a new leader chosen, the group said its members just wanted different rules.

"We said from the moment that we began our work on these reforms six months ago, that we would only support a Speaker who was willing to agree to rules changes that would help Break the Gridlock. We have reached such an agreement with Leader Pelosi to help Break the Gridlock for the American people and will support her, so these rules and reforms can be adopted in January," the group said.

One proposal that was not in the final agreement was a commitment that every member be assured at least one of their bills receive a vote in a committee on which they served, provided it was germane to the committee's jurisdiction. Instead of that, the rules would provide that a majority of committee members could consideration of a bill.

Another major change is a provision ensuring that a bill that has 290 cosponsors must get timely consideration on the House floor. Also, a proposed amendment has at least 20 sponsors from each party would get preferential consideration in the Rules Committee, the panel that sets the parameters for debate of bills on the floor. Currently, the majority leadership can rule amendments out of order, preventing ideas that could pass from being considered on the floor.