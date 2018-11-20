JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Photos of a little boy with a scowl have gone viral in a Facebook post, and it appears the photos were shared without permission.

According to Tantarnea Arnold, her son's photos are now being used to try and make money off of a viral post by someone claiming to be the boy's parent.

The photos are from 2017 and were taken at Makari Arnold's daycare, according to his mother. Makari's cousin posted the photos and they went viral a year ago.

"I understand that," said Arnold, "That's out of our control." But Arnold said that someone she doesn't know claiming to be her son's parent to make money is where she draws the line.

"It's disrespectful," she said. "We just really want to get rid of all our social media and we're on social media to stay in touch with our family and to share special moments.. it really feels like a piece of you has been taken."

This Facebook post has gone viral, and the mother of the child in the photos says the images were shared without permission. She also says the person who posted the photos is not the child's parent.

With over 16,000 comments and 75,000 shares on the viral post, it's safe to say the internet loves this grumpy kiddo. But, the fake father of Makari is attempting now to make money off of the post. He edited the original post to add information to have money sent to him.

Here is the fraudulent post:

