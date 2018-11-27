WASHINGTON – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces a key test vote Wednesday in her quest to become House speaker.

The California Democrat, who was the target of GOP attacks throughout the midterm campaign, will seek her party’s backing in a caucus meeting as some within her party are calling for fresh leadership.

A majority of Democrats are likely to vote in favor of Pelosi, who served from 2007 to 2011 as the first female speaker. Winning the Democratic nomination would bring her a step closer to the gavel that many expect her to regain. But becoming Madame Speaker again might not be easy.

Though her bid is uncontested, a number of Democrats who oppose her are calling for a change in the “status quo.” She can’t afford to lose support from a significant bloc within her party if she hopes to win the speakership when the full House votes on leadership in January.

Though Pelosi said she’s confident she will win her bid, she has been working to shore up support – even among Democratic groups that have long backed her.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faces reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

“She’s talking to members, she’s hearing out their interests, their concerns over things, their proposals for new rules and new select committees, she’s bringing new people into the leadership,” said Pelosi supporter Rep. Adam Schiff, who is poised to lead the House Intelligence Committee. “I think she’s doing exactly what she needs to do, and I think it’s part of the reason why she’s going to be successful.”

Some holdouts include nine Democrats from the Problem Solvers Caucus, who are threatening to withhold their votes for Pelosi unless she agrees to change rules so when a bill gets “broad bipartisan support it forces it to the floor,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a co-chair of the group.

The group has been going back and forth with Pelosi for weeks and is at a standstill. Tuesday afternoon, Gottheimer said the group did not have an agreement.

Another mini-rebellion came from a bloc of more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers who signed a letter Nov. 19 saying they would vote for new leadership, both in their caucus meeting and on the House floor, in favor of a change in the “status quo.” But their ranks appear to be in flux.

Rep.-elect Gil Cisneros of California signed the opposition letter on Monday night, but two others who signed the letter are backpedaling. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts told a local TV station that he would vote on the floor for Pelosi over a Republican, Politico reported Sunday. And Rep. Brian Higgins of New York announced his reversal in an interview Nov. 21 with The Buffalo News, saying Pelosi agreed to prioritize his top two issues, infrastructure and opening Medicare to people over age 50.

"I have an agreement in principle with the Democratic leader that those are going to be two priorities and that I will be the lead person on the Medicare buy-in," Higgins told the newspaper.

At least one Democrat – Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus – considered a challenge for the top spot. But on Nov. 20, Fudge announced her support for Pelosi within minutes of the Democratic leader releasing a statement that Fudge would chair a subcommittee focused on elections and voting issues. Voting rights has been one of Fudge's signature issues.

In a letter released Tuesday night, Pelosi paid tribute to the incoming freshman class of Democratic lawmakers and asked her colleagues for their votes.

"We all agree that history is in a hurry, and we need to accelerate the pace of change in Congress," she wrote in the letter to her colleagues. "We have been blessed with a Democratic Caucus now enhanced by an historic Freshman Class. My responsibility is to recognize the myriad of talent and tools at our disposal to take us in to the future by showcasing the idealism, intellect and imagination of our Caucus."

Pelosi needs support from only a simple majority of House Democrats to win the caucus vote Wednesday. The more difficult test comes Jan. 3, when the House votes on leadership. To become speaker, she will need support from a majority of the full House – 218, if all members vote.

Once undecided election results are called, Democrats could have as many as 235 members in the House, which means she could afford to lose just 17 of their votes in January if all Republicans vote against her.

Pelosi's fight for the gavel comes on the heels of Democrats winning up to 40 seats to take control of the House after eight years under Republican rule. Many of those wins came from more diverse suburban districts that had once supported President Donald Trump.

