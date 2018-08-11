— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Thanksgiving is coming. If you’re a newbie to hosting the holiday, it may be tough to figure out exactly what recipes you’re going to cook and how much you'll actually need to feed your gaggle of guests. Thankfully, your prayers have been answered with the HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box, which features Thanksgiving favorites that feed up to 10 people—with just four hours of preparation time.

After testing the Thanksgiving meal service, we found that the recipes were simple to follow and the food came out pretty dang tasty. HelloFresh is already one of the best meal kit delivery services we’ve ever tested, so it’s no surprise the food was great. Although it may not compare to your family’s long-honored traditional Thanksgiving dishes, it sure saves a bit of the stress of the holiday for a small or first time gathering—and you’ll still have plenty of leftovers.

You can order the full Thanksgiving Box for $159, or $14.90 per serving plus shipping. There’s also a Sides and Dessert Box for $99 (or $8.90 per serving plus shipping) if you want to forgo the turkey. Depending on who you are, this may be negligible compared to what you typically spend on Thanksgiving. Although the bird will cost you an extra $60, the convenience fee may be worth the peace of mind.

The boxes are available between November 13 and 18.— just in time for a feastful holiday. You only have until Monday, November 12 to order, so the clock is ticking for the pre-planned Thanksgiving of your dreams.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com