A damaged British Airways Boeing 777-200 sits at McCarran International Airport on Sept. 9, 2015, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, AP

WASHINGTON – The engine of a British Airways jet caught fire in Las Vegas nearly three years ago because a compressor cracked from regular usage, federal investigators announced Wednesday.

Nobody died in the incident Sept. 8, 2015, but one flight attendant was seriously injured and 19 people suffered minor injuries in the chaotic evacuation, the National Transportation Safety Board found.

After a fire alarm sounded, the captain spent 22 seconds following a checklist before shutting off the fuel supply to the left engine, which allowed an estimated 97 gallons of fuel to spill onto the runway, according to the board.

“If the left engine had been shut down sooner, there would have been less fuel on the runway to feed the fire,” the board said in its 30-page report.

The captain called for an evacuation before completing that checklist, which would have shut down both engines, and a relief pilot needed to remind him to shut down the right engine, according to the board.

The right engine remained on for 43 seconds after the evacuation began, and blew onto exit slides, the board found.

“Because the captain did not follow standard procedures, his call for the evacuation checklist and the shutdown of the right engine were delayed,” the board found.

The left General Electric engine failed while the Boeing 777-236ER was rolling for takeoff. The plane was traveling nearly 89 mph, which was about half the speed before the pilot can’t abandon a takeoff, according to the board. The plane’s recorder heard a loud “bang” and the plane came to a stop 13 seconds later.

“Thus, the captain made a timely decision to reject the takeoff and performed the maneuver in accordance with company training and procedures,” the board said.

The crack from wear and tear on the engine after nearly 11,500 flights occurred in a high-pressure compressor disk. GE was unable to determine why the crack began and the manufacturer found no similar cracks in other engine disks, investigators said.

The crack would have been visible during an inspection, investigators said. GE issued three bulletins and the Federal Aviation Administration two directives for airlines to inspect the disks.

The plane with 170 people on board was only about 55 percent full. But the evacuation took about 2 minutes and 32 seconds after the captain’s order, according to investigators, which is longer than the goal of 90 seconds in an emergency.

Flight attendants initially blocked five of the eight doors because of smoke, fire and the unusual angle of the slides, which the board said were the appropriate decisions. A sixth door was opened, but then blocked after a flight attendant saw flames on the runway, which the board also said was appropriate.

“Although only two of the eight door exits were used throughout the evacuation, the passengers and crewmembers were able to evacuate before smoke and fire encroached the fuselage,” the board said.

Firefighters enter a British Airways plane that caught fire at McCarren International Airport on Sept. 8, 2015, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, AP

