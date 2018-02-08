Unique eats and eateries at Orlando's theme parks
Walking down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disney's Magic Kingdom is feast for the senses. You can see Cinderella Castle, hear a barbershop quartet, smell homemade fudge and feel the Florida sunshine. Exploring the tastes of Disney World is an adventure all its own.
Annie Scott holds a plate of braised pork inside the Grand Ballroom of the Beast's castle at Be Our Guest restaurant. The Disney story Beauty and the Beast comes to life inside the spacious eatery, which offers both quick-service and sit-down dining options.
Kids plates get an artistic treatment at Be Our Guest. The Mickey Meatloaf is a Mickey-shaped slice of turkey meatloaf with broccoli florets and zucchini. It includes Disney's "Orange Stuff" dipping sauce.
Lumiere's "Grey Stuff" icing covers the Master's Cupcake at Be Our Guest.
Humberto Soto, with La Cava del Tequila at Epcot's Mexico pavilion, shows off a silver bull’s horn that designates him as a tequila master. Soto wears the makeshift shot glass around his neck. “Our goal is to offer the perfect way for the visitor to discover which tequila is the best for them.”
Appetizers and a tequila flight with a sangrita palate cleanser are offered at La Cava del Tequila. The bar stocks more than 100 types of tequila, which are classified by the time they spend aging. From left, this flight includes blanco (less than two months), reposado (from 4-12 months) and anejo (more than a year) tequilas.
For top steaks at Disney's Epcot theme park, venture to the Canada pavilion and check out Le Cellier Steakhouse. You'll find refined dining and a cool atmosphere inside the darkened halls of a building that mimics the historic Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa.
The 8-ounce filet mignon at Le Cellier is served atop a mound of wild mushroom truffle risoto and truffle beurre blanc. The steak is topped with fresh microgreens.
Guests at Le Cellier can cool off with a flight of Canadian icewine, a dessert wine made from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine. Canada has developed strict regulations for the production of icewine and is a leading producer of this wine type.
Disney character dining takes on a team approach at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion of Epcot. During a Princess Storybook session, guests can greet and interact with a variety of princesses.
Traditional items such as sausage, bacon and eggs are on the breakfast menu at Akershus. But you also can find Norwegian specialties including peppered mackeral, salmon gravlax and a variety of Scandinavian cheeses.
Jenn Havelock serves up an early lunch at 50's Prime Time Cafe at Disney World's Hollywood Studios theme park. The popular eatery makes diners feel right at home in the middle of the 20th century. Creature comforts at many of the tables include black-and-white TVs playing popular shows of the era.
Favorites on the menu at 50's Prime Time Cafe include Cousin Megan's Traditional Meatloaf and Aunt Liz's Golden Fried Chicken. The tender meat loaf is served with a sweet glaze, green beans and garlic mashed potatoes. Another house specialty is the peanut better and jelly milk shake.
BaseLine Tap House, at Disney's Hollywood Studios park, provides a cool respite from the Florida heat.
BaseLine Tap House offers small bites such as the California Cheese & Charcuterie plate and Bavarian pretzel with cheese fondue and spicy mustard. The beers all come from California breweries, in keeping with the location at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Walt Disney World employee Anthony Newell prepares grilled chicken at Satu'li Canteen, a restaurant at Animal Kingdom theme park. Located within Pandora -- The World of Avatar, Satu'li goes beyond standard lunch fare with gobally inspired plates, fresh juices and a selection of craft beer and wine.
The grilled beef bowl at Satu'li Canteen combines slow-roasted, marinated beef and vegetable slaw. It's served with a choice of sauce and one side, in this case black beans and rice, and topped with tangy boba balls. In the background are a serving of cheeseburger bao buns and a draft beer.
Nomad Lounge & Cocktail Bar, in Disney's Animal Kingdom park, provides a cool respite from the summer heat. You'll find a selection of small bites, international wines and beers, and well-crafted cocktails on the lounge's menu.
Mark Torsey, a chef at Nomad Lounge inside Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, presents a house-made charcuterie board. The delectable bites include tasso ham, smoked venison sausage, duck rillettes and Calabrese salami.
Bartender Jabaar Rivers pours a Snow Leopard Salvation cocktail at Nomad Lounge. A portion of each drink goes toward a snow leopard conservation fund that includes habitat protection. The drink includes Snow Leopard vodka, which is made in Poland from spelt grain.
A bird’s-eye view shows the multiple levels of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, which has several restaurants catering to visitors’ needs. They include the Whispering Canyon Cafe, and the fine-dining venue Artist Point.
Chef Michael Gonsalves and sous chef Matthew Birch deliver dinner at Artist Point, a Pacific Northwest-themed restaurant inside Disney's Wilderness Lodge. Gonsalves has been at Artist Point for three years and with Disney for a decade. "Our visitors are coming here to enjoy spending time with their families, and we come here each day doing what we love the most."
Artist Point's venison tartare is served with a poached egg yolk, juniper, tarragon aioli and sunchoke chips.
A Pacific Northwest-themed restaurant would be incomplete without salmon. Artist Point doesn't disappoint, as this slow-roasted, lemon oil-drizzled filet of Copper River salmon attests.
Flying Fish restaurant, on Disney's BoardWalk, features sustainable seafood in a fine-dining atmosphere. The restaurant was redesigned inside and out in 2016 and now abuts the AbracadaBar cocktail lounge.
Flying Fish Chef Tim Majoras holds a jumbo shrimp appetizer, served with shaved serrano ham, spiced palm hearts and vanilla viniagrette. The restaurant got a new menu and new leadership from Majoras in 2016. The decor includes a chandelier designed to mimic a flying school of fish. "We offer only premium, sustainable seafood that is harvested directly from the waters of the world, with a focus on our bountiful Florida coast," Majoras says.
Flying Fish's plancha-seared hokkaido scallops are served with antebellum grits, sweet corn and a peppadew emulsion sauce. Flying Fish has an open kitchen with available chef's table seating.
African beasts and fowl are on full display for diners at Sanaa restaurant in Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
The naan service is one of the most-popular menu items at Sanaa. In addition to a variety of freshly prepared Indian bread, the service includes up to nine accompaniments that include chutneys, hummus and spiced pickle bites with some raita to cool the palate.
Randy Koehler, executive chef at Sanaa, displays the Boerewors Braii, a naan sandwich made with grilled South African sausage and topped with onion jam and confit tomatoes. "We get cultural reps from around India and Africa who truly know what the food is supposed to taste like, and we listen to them," he says. "We really strive for authenticity."
David Martell concocts a HippopotoMai-Tai at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto, a psychedelic tiki bar at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. The cocktail combines rums with flavors of orange, lime and almond, and comes in a souvenir glass.
A trio of kálua pork tacos hangs ten on a surf board along with Polynesian cocktails at Sam's Grog Grotto, where the menu and decor are inspired by the South Pacific.
Tyler Carstensen rises high above the crowd to come guests at The Edison restaurant and bar at Disney Springs. The Edison is one of the newest additions to Disney Springs, the hip entertainment and shopping complex in Bay Lake, Fla.
Will Green, sous chef at The Edison at Disney Springs, puts the final flaming touches on an order of Clothesline Candied Bacon, which is served with fruit mostarda and a sweet-and-spicy pickle. "It's one of those dishes where as soon as one goes out, five more get ordered," Green says.
: Speakeasy fans flock to The Edison for craft cocktails and signature sips, such as the Time Turner punch bowl, which serves 10. It's spiked with two types of rum and topped with pineapple slices and orchid blooms.
Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' at Disney Springs features the creative menu by the award-winning Smith, once the presonal chef of Oprah Winfrey. His menu boasts Southern classics such as fried chicken, hushpuppies, fried green tomatoes, catfish and shrimp and grits.
The "Church Lady Deviled Eggs" at Art Smith's come with a bed of greens inside a playful egg serving dish, and receive a dusting of spice.
Chef Art Smith's creative play on the chicken and waffles phenomenon includes doughnuts taking the place of waffles. The buttermmilk-brined chicken is also served with mashed potatoes, syrup and a dipping sauce.
Alexandria Furlong, chef assistant at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs, fastens a belt made of modeling chocolate onto a Minnie character cake. "Art meets pastry here," says Furlong, who attended the Disney College Program at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. "It's really magical."
Amorette's Patisserie offers petite pastries for those who wish to visit Disney Springs and eat their cake, too. Amorette's Petit Cake, in the foreground, contains 11 layers of cake, mousse and fruit jelly that's encased in Italian buttercream. In back is the popular Mickey Mousse, made of chocolate chiffon cake, and dark and white chocolate mousse.
The Diagon Alley dragon lets loose with a ball of fire at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Florida. Universal recreated the fictional commercial center of the Harry Potter novels, and it's become a top attraction at the theme park. You can shop for a Hogwarts uniform at Madam Malkin's, buy a box of jelly slugs at Sugarplum's Sweetshop, or allow a wand to choose you at Ollivanders.
42 / 81
A proper English breakfast is served at the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley. The hearty plate includes black pudding (blood sausage), sausage links, bacon, eggs, beans, potatoes, a tomato and a croissant. Pumpkin juice also is on the menu.
43 / 81
Harry Potter fans can experience the novel series' wizarding world at both Universal theme parks. At Universal's Islands of Adventure, a wintry village of Hogsmeade awaits visitors. Here, you'll find lots of Butterbeer, the bubbly beverage made famous in author J.K. Rowling's fantasy adventure.
44 / 81
Order a Butterbeer at Three Broomsticks restaurant at Universal's Islands of Adventure, and you'll be asked whether you want it cold or frozen. While the true recipe for Universal's Butterbeer is a closely guarded secret, the non-alcoholic draught is best described as a cross between cream soda and butterscotch, with a sweet, creamy foam on top.
45 / 81
Moe’s Tavern is Homer Simpson’s place to drink, and it’s a favorite of visitors of Springfield at Universal Studios Florida. It’s a place to order a genuine Duff beer while you check your romantic proclivity on the Love Tester machine, or cozy up for a selfie with Homer’s pal, Barney Gumble.
46 / 81
The Flaming Moe is a specialty of the house at Moe’s Tavern at Universal Studios Florida. While the libation created by Homer Simpson was an alcoholic drink set afire, this version is non-alcoholic. The “flaming” effect is caused by dry ice, packed at the bottom with an orange-flavored tablet that bubbles when met with a soda water pour.
47 / 81
Fun foods are on the limited menu at Moe’s Tavern, and the adjoining Krusty Burger. Pictured here, from left: Krusty Burger and fries, Duff beer and Lard Lad "Big Pink" doughnut.
48 / 81
Resort properties around the theme parks offer prime dining, including Loews Portofino Bay at Universal Orlando Resort. The Italian-themed, 750-room hotel boasts eight eateries and a colorful harbor piazza, where opera singers frequently belt out soulful ballads.
49 / 81
It wouldn't be Italy without gelato. Here employee Lady Zel Mendoza scoops the creamy concoction at the Gelateria, tucked along a quiet walkway at Loews Portofino Bay. "Kids really love the Blue Banana Gelato," Mendoza says. "It's inspired by the Minions."
50 / 81
The kitchen team at Strong Water Cafe in Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando includes, from left: Monica Sabzinskaite, Anna Sanchez, Kenela Bagalpin, executive chef Carlos Castano, and Philip Fischer. "The whole menu is tapas Caribben style, so it's food we ate as kids," says Castano, who grew up in Miami. "We didn't want to do pizzas or flatbreads. Everything is from scratch."
51 / 81
The Strong Water Tavern ceviche bar features fresh food in season. An example is the Florida Ceviche, which combines Gulf of Mexico red snapper, scallops and shrimp with fresh produce from local farms, such as mangoes, oranges, tomatoes, peppers, dragonfruit, blueberries and yellow watermelon. "As the season goes by, we just change it up," says executive chef Carlos Castano.
52 / 81
Strong Water Tavern rum captain Lenny Husenaj, right, and tavern manager Fernando Di Nardo discuss various types of rum with a visitor during a rum tasting. Di Nardo says Strong Water offers more than 100 rums from around the world, which patrons can order on their own or in creative cocktails such as house-made milk punch. Strong Water also infuses rums and makes its own syrups, and can help visitors source rums in their hometowns. "We can help you find rums in a price range that'll blow your company away," Husenaj says.
53 / 81
Chef Gianluca Sciagata stands with some of his creative Italian dishes inside Vivo Italian Kitchen at Universal CityWalk. Vivo opened in mid-2016, serving freshly made pastas. "I'm trying to bring some very traditional Italian food to Universal," said Sciagata, who moved from Italy to the United States two decades ago. "I think people like the fact that even though we're at the theme parks, it's not just hot dogs and pizza."
54 / 81
The toothsome tiramisu at Vivo Italian Kitchen is made traditionally, with lady fingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone cheese and chocolate bits.
55 / 81
Dining and dancing are equal parts of the Caribbean Carnaval dinner show at Lowes Sapphire Falls resort.
56 / 81
Trays of colorful desserts make for sweet after-dinner treats at the Caribbean Carnaval dinner show at Loews Sapphire Falls resort. The colorful production is held Friday evenings and includes a buffet dinner.
57 / 81
A grilled adobo pork chop at Hard Rock Hotel's The Kitchen is served with broccolini and red pepper and bacon potato hash, and comes with a port wine reduction.
58 / 81
Chef Linwood Manley helps kids top off their own hand-made pizzas at The Kitchen. Children can craft individual pies on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando eatery.
59 / 81
Alyssa Kleinschmidt shows off the Rockasaurus dessert at The Kitchen inside the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, part of Universal Orlando. The Kitchen caters to kids with cool desserts, and there's plenty of great eats on the menu for adults, too.
60 / 81
The fulfilling nachos appetizer is a full-on experience at the Bula Bar & Grille at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Here, Royal Pacific food and beverage manager Fuat Guven and sous chef John Booker display the huge plate beside the resort's lagoon-style pool.
61 / 81
Royal Pacific's $15 nachos plate includes black beans, cheddar cheese fondue, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce and scallions. It also comes with a choice of beef or chicken (or a combination of the two) that has been cooked sous vide to keep the meat moist. "When people see this out on the deck, it's eye-popping," says Royal Pacific sous chef John Booker.
62 / 81
Customers unwind at the Thirsty Fish at Loews Portofino Bay, which feels a continent away from the buzz of Universal Orlando. The waterfront bar offers champagne, wine and beer as well as assaggini, or small plates of seafood, meats and cheeses.
63 / 81
Emily Brant, assistant beverage manager of the Thirsty Fish at Loews Portofino Bay, bellies up to the bar beside a Limone Di Genoa, otherwise known as a lemon basil cider. "It's a true Italian cider made from Genoa lemons grown in Florida," Brant says.
64 / 81
One of the newest dining options at Universal CityWalk is Voodoo Doughnut, the niche bakery from Portland, Ore., that's gaining notoriety nationally for its whimsical sweet treats. Voodoo opened at CityWalk in March.
65 / 81
Voodoo Doughnuts are sold in pink boxes and come in all sorts of novel flavor profiles and vestiges, including bacon, breakfast cereal and the signature voodoo doll. The bakery whipped up a flavor just for Orlando, an orange-flavored doughnut on a stick.
66 / 81
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is a combo restaurant/chocolate shop with a steampunk vibe. It presents a striking profile at Universal CityWalk Orlando, the entertainment district between the Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure theme parks.
67 / 81
Alexis Thompson, a server at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, displays two of the eatery's gargantuan milkshakes that highlight the menu. The Marshmallow Crisp includes a Kellogg's Rice Krispies treat, and the Cookie Jar includes cookie crumbles and a whole cookie.
68 / 81
Toothsome's Tour de France burger features a half pound burger covered with lettuce, roasted tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions, brie cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. It comes on a brioche bun and is served with a side of house-made chips.
69 / 81
The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk serves -- not surprisingly -- burgers and sushi in a festive atmosphere. Meat and fish can be enjoyed separately or together, in creative ways.
70 / 81
The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar is known for a unique plate called Burgushi, which includes burgers and sushi. Here, the Prime Time Filet & Lobster Roll combines lobster and cucumber sushi with seared, seasoned filet mignon; pan-fried portabella mushroom slices tossed in truffle oil; green onions; and spicy mayonnaise.
71 / 81
Cool cocktails are a prime draw at Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, within a few steps of the 200-foot-tall Krakatau volcano that serves as the water park's centerpiece. While your friends are throttling down the terrifying Ko'okiri Body Plunge, indluge in the tropical goodness of a well-made cocktail.
72 / 81
Open for about a year, the Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club is the main eatery at Universal's Volcano Bay water park. It features flavors of the Pacific islands, with some all-American favorites, such as pizza and burgers, included.
73 / 81
Senior executive sous chef Robert Martinez, right, and sous chef Michael Samuels show off two of the salads available at Kohola Reef Restaurant at Universal's Volcano Bay. The casual menu features such items as a jerk mahi mahi sandwich, tropical fruit salads and coconut-crusted fried chicken, with an extended menu for guests who rent cabanas at the water park. "We've created some unique items that reflect the Pacific islands," Martinez says.
74 / 81
A killer whale appears in the "One World" show at SeaWorld Orlando. The 45-year-old theme park affords many opportunities to get up close and personal with a variety of sea-related creatures, including dolphins, sharks, penguins, stingrays, turtles and pelicans.
75 / 81
Chef Hector Colon prepares sustainable seafood dishes at Sharks Underwater Grill, a SeaWorld Orlando restaurant set amid a vivid aquarium. Colon says SeaWorld closely follows sustainable guidelines set by the Marine Stewardship Council. "Every week we go to the Seafood Watch in Monterey to see what we can buy. If it's not on the green, I cannot purchase it."
76 / 81
The tempura shrimp at Shark's Underwater Grill is served with bok choy and sticky rice.
77 / 81
A sampling of desserts at Sharks Underwater Grill.
78 / 81
A guitarist plays a relaxing tune at Flamecraft Bar at SeaWorld Orlando. Open less than a year, Flamecraft offers a large patio with waterside seating and a choice of more than a dozen beers on tap, including Florida-made brews.
79 / 81
Sure, you can have a foot-long corn dog or frozen electric lemonade at SeaWorld Orlando, but what about Totchos? The unique tater tot/nachos hybrid includes your choice of chicken, beef or pork combined with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, sliced jalapenos and, of course, potato nuggets.
80 / 81
Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen is a great place for a quick snack and a drink if you find yourself hungry near Shamu Stadium. It serves sweet and savory varieties of soft pretzels, including Mama’s Meatball Pretzel Twist, exclusive to SeaWorld Orlando.
81 / 81
Watermelon fudge is one of the unique treats at SeaWorld’s Sweet Sailin Candy. Here, you’ll find wrapped candies, caramel apples, cotton candy and a host of other sugar-infused bites.

We recently visited Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando on a mission to survey the culinary landscape of this theme park Mecca.

We found food that’s as exhilarating as riding a Banshee through mythical Pandora, as playful as Shamu splashing a shrieking crowd, and as colorful as the fictional town of Springfield. After all, this is world-class entertainment. Why shouldn’t the food be top-notch, too?

Think beyond burgers, corn dogs and other traditional theme park eats. Dining is a big deal here, and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a fine meal or a crafty drink. At Orlando’s theme parks and resorts, you’ll find a perfect medium-rare filet mignon, expertly prepared sustainable seafood and superbly curated flights of rum and tequila.

More: 10 tastes of Orlando for less than $10

“Theme park food is definitely evolving,” said Carlos Castano, chef at Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, part of Universal Orlando. “Fifteen or 20 years ago it was all about the pizza and the chicken tenders. But now you’re starting to see theme parks work outside the box.”

The Caribbean-influenced menu at Strong Water, and its impressive collection of rums, are proof that vacationers are demanding more choices. Ditto at Disney, which offers an array of options, from fine dining to creative bites. Restaurants such as Artist Point at Wilderness Lodge, Le Cellier at Epcot, and Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk raise the bar for high-quality, theme park dishes.

Still, fun is an important piece of the pie. Immerse yourself in a plate of meatloaf at the 50's Prime Time Café at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Or jump into a conga line while taking in Caribbean Carnaval at Sapphire Falls.

“We like to think that we’re artists here,” said Alexandria Furlong, chef assistant at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. “There are lots of opportunities to create.”

Joins us on a tour of Orlando in search of unique eats and drinks that go far beyond the mundane and into the limelight zone in the gallery above.

