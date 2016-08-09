Photo tour: The hottest new cruise ships on order

Royal Caribbean's next ship, Symphony of the Seas, will be slightly bigger than sister vessel Harmony of the Seas, shown here. Harmony currently is the biggest cruise ship at sea.
Royal Caribbean's next ship, Symphony of the Seas, will be slightly bigger than sister vessel Harmony of the Seas, shown here. Harmony currently is the biggest cruise ship at sea.
Carnival Horizon

What's next from the world's largest cruise lines? Below is our annual list of ocean-going ships on order for major brands such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, updated to include new vessels recently announced by Viking, Ponant and Silversea.

As in the past, we only include ships from lines that market to North Americans, leaving out such operators as Germany-based Aida Cruises, which caters to the German-speaking market. We also have left off river cruise ships on order.

For this year, the big story in cruise-ship building has been the development of the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Also notable is the recent arrival of a giant new Norwegian Cruise Line ship that's now sailing to Alaska.

Among the most complex traveling machines built by man, ocean-going cruise ships take years to construct, so any new orders placed in the coming months likely won't be filled until 2021 at the earliest. We'll continue to update this page as new orders are announced.

2018

MSC Seaview (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,140
Maiden voyage: June 10 
Notable: Second in the new Seaside class of ship at MSC
See also: MSC Cruises orders two 'revolutionary' new ships

Viking Orion (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: June 19
Notable: Fifth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking to have six ocean ships by 2020

Le Laperouse (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: June 19
Notable: First of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

National Geographic Venture (Lindblad Expeditions)
Passengers: 100
Maiden voyage: July 7
Notable: Second of two new ships on order for the adventure line

Scenic Eclipse (Scenic Cruises)
Passengers: 228
Maiden voyage: Aug. 31 
Notable: First ocean-going ship for river line Scenic

Le Champlain (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: Sept. 20 
Notable: Second of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Celebrity Edge (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Nov. 21  
Notable: First in a new class of ship for Celebrity
See also: Celebrity orders two new ships

Nieuw Statendam (Holland America)
Passengers: 2,650
Maiden voyage: Dec. 5 
Notable: Sister ship to Koningsdam
See also: New Holland America coming in 2018

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)
Passengers: 176
Maiden voyage: Dec. 16
Notable: New ship for the pioneering expedition cruise company

2019

Viking Jupiter (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: February 
Notable: Sixth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking to have six ocean ships by 2020

Bellissima (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,500
Maiden voyage: March 24
Notable: Second in the new Meraviglia class of ship at MSC

Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 4,180
Maiden voyage: Spring
Notable: First in new Quantum Ultra class; will sail in Asia
See also: Construction begins on Spectrum of the Seas

Roald Amundsen (Hurtigruten) 
Passengers: 530 
Maiden voyage: 2019 
Notable: First of a new class of expedition ship at the line

Hondius (Oceanwide Expeditions)
Passengers: 196
Maiden voyage: May 
Notable: Billed as the strongest polar expedition ship ever built

Le Bougainville (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: June
Notable: Third of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Le Dumont d'Urville  (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: September
Notable: Fourth of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruises)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: October 
Notable: First in new series of larger Costa ships

Sky Princess (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,560
Maiden voyage: Oct. 20 
Notable: Fourth in line's new Royal series
See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises

MSC Grandiosa (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,888
Maiden voyage: October
Notable: First of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC
See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships

Carnival Panorama (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,954
Maiden voyage: November
Notable: Third ship in Carnival's Vista Class 
See also: Construction begins on another new Carnival ship

Norwegian Encore (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 4,000
Maiden voyage: November
Notable: Fourth in the line's new Breakaway Plus series
See also: Norwegian orders two more ships

Flying Clipper (Star Clippers)
Passengers: 300
Maiden voyage: 2019
Notable: World's largest square rigger
See also: Star Clippers to build world's largest square rigger

2020

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: Feb. 1 
Notable: First cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Passengers: 750
Maiden voyage: Feb. 7  
Notable: A sister to the Seven Seas Explorer
See also: Another swanky new Regent ship on the way

National Geographic Endurance (Lindblad Expeditions) 
Passengers: 126
Maiden voyage: First quarter
Notable: Lindblad's first ship specifically designed for sailing to polar regions

Le Bellot (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: first quarter 
Notable: Fifth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2020
Notable: First ship for new line from billionaire Richard Branson
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Celebrity Beyond (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Spring 2020
Notable: Second in a new class of ship for Celebrity
See also: Celebrity orders two new ships

Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises)
Passengers: 596 
Maiden voyage: April 
Notable: Sister ship to Silver Muse

Unnamed (Scenic Cruises)
Passengers: 228
Maiden voyage: Second quarter 
Notable: Sister to Scenic Eclipse

Le Surville (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: Second quarter 
Notable: Sixth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line

Unnamed (Costa Cruises)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: Spring
Notable: Second in new series of larger Costa ships

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 4,180
Maiden voyage: Fall
Notable: Fifth in new Quantum class series
See also: Another megaship on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,888
Maiden voyage: December
Notable: Second of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC
See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,560
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Fifth in line's new Royal series
See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Biggest Carnival ship ever
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Crystal Endeavor (Crystal Cruises)
Passengers: 200
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: First of a new class of expedition-style ships for the luxury line
See also: Crystal changes up expedition plans, again

Fridtjof Nansen (Hurtigruten) 
Passengers: 530 
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Second of a new class of expedition ship at the line

2021

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Second cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Fifth in the Oasis class series
See also: Royal Caribbean plans another giant cruise ship

Icebreaker (Ponant)
Passengers: 270 
Maiden voyage: 2021 
Notable: A new class of ice-breaking vessel designed to operate in polar regions

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2021
Notable: Second ship for new line Virgin Cruises
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Fall 2021
Notable: Third vessel in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Seventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: First of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney to expand with two more ships

Unnamed (Holland America)
Passengers: 2,650
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Third in the line's Pinnacle Class series
See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America

Silver Dawn (Silversea Cruises)
Passengers: 596 
Maiden voyage: Fourth quarter 
Notable: Third ship in Silversea's new Muse Class

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,646 total capacity 
Maiden voyage: 2021 
Notable: First in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class
See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships

2022

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Third cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2022
Notable: Third ship for new line Virgin Cruises
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,000
Maiden voyage: second quarter 
Notable: First in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Fall 2022
Notable: Fourth in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Second of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney unveils plans for another ship

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First of new World class of ship at MSC
See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Second in a new class of larger Carnival ships
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,660
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Six in line's new Royal series
See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Eighth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Ninth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Cunard Line)
Passengers: 3,000
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First new Cunard ship since 2010
See also: Queen Mary 2 to get a sister as Cunard announces expansion

Unnamed (Crystal Cruises)
Passengers: 800
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First in a new class of Crystal ship
See also: Crystal changes up expansion plans, again

2023

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Third of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney to expand with two more ships

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Second in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,646 total capacity 
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Second in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class
See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Tenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

2024

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Second of new World class of ship at MSC
See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,000
Maiden voyage: second quarter 
Notable: Second in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Third in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Eleventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2025

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Fourth in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Twelfth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Thirteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2026

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2026
Notable: Fourteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2026
Notable: Fifteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2027

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2027
Notable: Sixteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Major lines with no ships on order: Azamara Club Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Windstar Cruises.

