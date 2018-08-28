Chris Perdue, center, and Ryan Perdue, part of the fourth generation of Perdues working in the family business, join their father, chairman and advertising spokesman Jim Perdue in one of two new commercials promoting Oerdue Harvestland organic chicken.

Perdue Farms image

Organic chicken will soon become more affordable for consumers through a new line of Perdue products.

Perdue's Simply Smart Organics chicken products will hit the shelves in October — at about half the cost of other organic brands, according to company estimates.

The new organic chicken products will include whole grain, gluten-free and lightly-breaded varieties of nuggets, strips and tenders in the frozen and refrigerated foods sections.

Frozen, fully-cooked organic chicken can sometimes be difficult to find in grocery stores because it's typically found in specialty retail stores, said Eric Christianson, chief marketing officer for Perdue, in an email.

"We wanted Perdue Simply Smart Organics to be more available to consumers looking for a better option and in the stores where they are already shopping," Christianson said.

Exact prices for these new products are not yet available, as pricing is determined by individual retailers. But Perdue does anticipate these new organic products to be more affordable relative to other similar products, without compromising organic standards, convenience or taste, Christianson said.

Perdue's Simply Smart products can already be found in stores, but after the launch in October, they'll have the certified organic seal.

To be certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture, the chickens must be given non-GMO feed and a 100 percent vegetarian diet. The chickens must also be free range, allowed to behave naturally and never given antibiotics.

Workers oversee baby chickens at Perdue Farms.

Submitted image by Perdue Farms

Perdue’s Harvestland products, which are already certified organic, can cost about $9 to $18 depending on the store and chicken variety.

Perdue is making these lower prices possible by investing in its own brands, Christianson said. One way the company is doing so is through the Perdue AgriBusiness, which sources and supplies the organic grains it needs.

"A majority of consumers prefer organic chicken, but the price differential has been a problem for a significant number of households," said Memo Diriker, a professor of economics and director of the Business Economic and Community Outreach Network at Salisbury University.

This move by Perdue to make organic chicken products more affordable is not only good for the consumer, but also for the overall poultry industry, Diriker said.

The organic food industry has grown significantly over the past two decades, according to the Organic Trade Association. When organic food sales were first recorded in 1997, the industry brought in about $3.4 billion. Last year, the industry totaled $49.4 billion in sales.

Organic broiler chicken sales in the United States saw a 78 percent increase in 2016 from the previous year, with a total of $750 million in sales, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Comparatively, the 2016 sales total for all broiler chickens – organic and otherwise – was $25.9 billion.

While organic chicken sales make up a relatively small portion of the entire chicken market, the industry is growing. Due to this growth and interest from consumers, Perdue decided to expand on its organic options, Christianson said.

“As demand for great tasting, quality organic chicken rises, Perdue will continue to listen and offer consumers the quality they expect from the brand they trust,” Christianson said. “We expect organic products will continue to play a strategic role in the future.”

It's likely other poultry companies will also decide to offer more affordable organic products in the near future, especially due to the consumer interest, Diriker said.

"Perdue was a leader when it went to growing animals with no hormones, and the industry followed suit," Diriker said. "It wouldn't surprise me to see the industry follow suit on this as well."

