Amy Schumer has canceled her upcoming stand-up shows due to pregnancy complications.

The actress and comedian took to Instagram Thursday to reveal she is in the hospital with hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness and vomiting. In her post, she apologized to her fans for missing the shows.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital," she wrote. "I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some (expletive)!"

She added, "I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester."

Schumer isn't the first high-profile mother-to-be to deal with the severe nausea. Britain's Duchess Kate has also suffered from the same complication during her pregnancies.

More: Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer

More: Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski arrested while protesting Kavanaugh

Amy Schumer: Style Diary Amy Schumer – six months ago, you probably didn’t know her name. Now she is everywhere, glammed up on magazine covers, presiding over a hit Comedy Central show, and vamping on red carpets around the world promoting her new film, 'Trainwreck.' She may be a newcomer to the carpet but you wouldn’t know it by her style and confidence. USA TODAY’s Maria Puente takes a look at her fashion choices. Schumer is not just another skinny girl in Size 2 couture; she’s a real woman with a real body, with “a belly and cellulite,” as she has joked. She was slinky in a Halston Heritage gown accepting a 'Trailblazer of the Year' award at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London on June 2, 2015. She is so not afraid of color. Check out the Narciso Rodriguez below-knee slip dress she wore for a 'Trainwreck' screening in Akron, Ohio, in July, which flattered her curves. Even her shoe color matched her mini-dress at the GQ Men Of The Year party in December 2014 at the Chateau Marmont. LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Comedian Amy Schumer attends the 2014 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 4, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. She’s not afraid of graphics, either, despite conventional wisdom for curvy girls. Amy isn’t conventional, going for bold Balmain black-and-white geometry mini dress at the MTV Movie Awards in April. Good: She ditched the sloppy pants and white tank that came with the original couture outfit, showing off impressive cleavage. Better: If she had added red lipstick and a wide black patent belt. Why not, if it shows off great legs? Check out the mini dress with a plunging mesh black top and striped asymmetrical skirt under a leather biker jacket she wore to the premiere party for 'Inside Amy Schumer' in April 2015 in New York. Another mini masterpiece was the plunging blue skater dress she wore at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in November 2014 in Hollywood. At the Peabody Awards in May 2015, she donned a plunging black BCBG MaxAzria blazer dress that looked a little like she forgot the pants in a pantsuit. Still, her legs looked great. Let it all hang out? She doesn’t have to be covered up at all times. Look at the Dion Lee midi dress she wore to the 'Trainwreck' premiere in New York in July, featuring a criss-cross leather halter bodice showing lots of cleavage and side cutout views with a clingy pencil skirt and a racer back. Good thing it wasn’t winter. Clutch those curves. She may have a belly, but she’s good with a clingy dress, like the creamy strapless dress she wore in July for an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: Amy Schumer Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on July 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon") ORG XMIT: 563481483 ORIG FILE ID: 480810986 What belly? She rocks a creamy knit dress with a raised waffle pattern for a USA TODAY shoot in April 2015. SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 17: Actress Amy Schumer arrives at The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 598501979 ORIG FILE ID: 505441826 Jan 10, 2016; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK ORIG FILE ID: 20160110_jel_gan_133.jpg Amy Schumer arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYJW244 LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Amy Schumer arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 665943533 ORIG FILE ID: 599727298

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com