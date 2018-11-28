WASHINGTON – Maintaining his attacks on Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the special counsel's office of trying to coerce witnesses to testify against him.

Trump and his allies have stepped up attacks on Mueller after the special counsel on Monday accused Manafort of lying to the FBI about the Russia investigation and violating a plea agreement. Manafort's lawyers deny it.

"At least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief," Trump tweeted.

"This is our Joseph McCarthy Era!" he claimed.

Trump's reference to three "major players" appears to refer to ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, long-time political adviser Roger Stone, and conservative writer Jerome Corsi, an ally of Stone who said he rejected a plea deal from Mueller.

Mueller's office declined comment on Trump's criticisms.

Lawmakers and legal analysts said the president is trying to damage Mueller's reputation ahead of an expected report on Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor.

While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Prosecutors are examining whether Trump and his campaign worked with Russians who hacked Democratic emails and pushed fake news about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and whether the president has sought to obstruct that investigation.

Trump repeatedly has denied collusion and obstruction, and accused Mueller's office of political motivations.

Trump's legal team has joint defense agreements with witnesses in the Mueller investigation, and they have shared information about the probe.

Manafort, Stone and Corsi have accused Mueller of coercing testimony, as has Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani accused prosecutors of treating Manafort "like he’s a terrorist, incarcerating him before trial, solitary incarceration and repeated questioning" about Trump. In a text, Giuliani said they are "willing to exert unusual pressure that could tempt someone to lie and get out of jail."

Giuliani cited documents from Corsi indicating that prosecutors want him "to say what they want or he must go to jail for years," in an effort to give them "what Corsi says is false info on President."

After his conviction on financial fraud charges, Manafort struck a deal to cooperate with Mueller's team in September – yet maintained his joint defense agreement with Manafort, an unusual development.

"After Manafort flipped, Mueller's team rightfully believed that their conversations with him wouldn't be shared with other people under investigation," tweeted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, a CNN legal analyst. "Manafort's decision to do so was highly deceptive and undermined Mueller's investigation."

In accusing Trump of seeking to undermine Mueller, some lawmakers have proposed legislation to protect the special counsel's job. They have also accused Manafort and other witnesses of seeking pardons from the president.

The proposed legislation "would protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller and future Special Counsels from inappropriate removal or political pressure," said a statement from the office of Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump has no plans to get rid of Mueller.

"The President has had Robert Mueller doing his job for the last two years, and he could've taken action at any point, and he hasn’t," Sanders said. "So we'll let that speak for itself."

Sanders also said: "I'm not aware of any conversations for anyone's pardon involving this process at all."

More: Report: Paul Manafort has been giving Trump's legal team updates on what Mueller asks

More: McConnell vows to stop bill to protect Mueller's job even after No. 2 GOP leader floats possibility of it

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. Mueller arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016. He had been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. James Comey talks with Mueller before he was officially sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2013. Mueller jokes with CIA Director John Brennan during his farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013, in Washington. President Barack Obama, followed by Mueller, right, and his choice for Mueller's successor, Comey, left, walks toward the podium in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013. Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2013, where he confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance. Mueller is sworn in on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2013, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Mueller and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listen to statements at a Senate Intelligence Committee open hearing on worldwide threats on Jan. 31, 2012. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Mueller and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the terror threat to the U.S. Clapper speaks with Mueller during the launch of the strategy to combat transnational organized crime at the White House on July 25, 2011. Mueller speaks at a conference on domestic terrorism on Oct. 6, 2010. Obama speaks with Mueller during a meeting at FBI headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2009. Mueller is welcomed on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2009, by Sen. Arlen Specter, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, prior to testifying before the committee's oversight hearing regarding the FBI. Mueller and Sen. Patrick Leahy chat ahead of Mueller's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, 2008, on Capitol Hill. Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2008, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on world threats. Mueller prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2007, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI. Mueller answers questions from the media in Charlotte, N.C., on April 24, 2006. CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005. Mueller and Attorney General John Ashcroft exit a press briefing at the Department of Justice on Oct. 29, 2001. Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2001. President George W. Bush names Mueller the new director of the FBI at a Rose Garden ceremony on July 5, 2001.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com