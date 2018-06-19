President Trump

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks to the Federation of Independent Businesses marking their 75th anniversary. USA Today will provide a live stream of the remarks scheduled to take place at 12:25pm on Tuesday.

The remarks are scheduled to take place amid growing tension over the change in Trump administration policy choosing to prosecute those who cross the border illegally. Families with minors who choose to enter the United States illegally have found that this 'zero tolerance' policy leads to a separation of the adults and children in detention facilities while the adults are prosecuted. Critics have been vocal about their opposition to the policy.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com