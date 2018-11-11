President Donald Trump

President Trump is set to deliver remarks from France on the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of World War One. Trump attended a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe where French President Emmanual Macron delivered a speech condemning the nationalism that led to WWI, and noted that the tide of nationalism is again rising. Trump then attended a luncheon hosted by Macron.

Trump and other world leaders missed the mark to celebrate the moment the armistice went into effect this morning.

Trump is headed back to Washington today.

Trump is headed back to Washington today.

