WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's frequent sparring partner, Nancy Pelosi, will become his legislative dance partner – but his relationship with the Democratic leader may not change all that much.

Bipartisan when possible, contentious when necessary.

Noting that Republicans have often targeted Pelosi's leadership in the past, former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie said the Democrat – who won support from a majority of her caucus to be the next speaker of the House – "is and has been the gift that keeps on giving."

Bossie, co-author of a new book called "Trump's Enemies: How The Deep State is Undermining the Presidency," said Trump can work with opponents on issues like infrastructure. But, he added, making Pelosi "the face of the Democratic Party" would be a "very good for President Trump's re-election chances in 2020."

More: Democrats back Nancy Pelosi as next House speaker despite calls for fresh leadership

More: Moderate group of Democrats backs Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker after winning rules changes

Since Democrats won control of the House in this year's midterm elections, Trump has complimented Pelosi, and even offered Republican votes if she needed them to win the speaker's race.

"There are many things we can get along on without a lot of trouble," he told reporters a day after the midterms.

At the same time, Trump continues to bash Pelosi on the campaign trail.

Stumping Monday for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's runoff election, Trump continued to lump in Pelosi with other Democratic targets like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and California lawmaker Maxine Waters.

"If you let Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Chuck Schumer win the Mississippi Senate seat, they will try to erase all of our gains, reverse all of our progress, and impose – you know this – they want to impose their extreme job-killing agenda," Trump said in Biloxi.

The president could work with Pelosi and other Democrats on issues like road and bridge projects, said Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager and the other co-author of "Trump's Enemies."

The potential problem, he said, is that Democrats who ran on explicitly anti-Trump platforms may pull Pelosi to the left. The incoming speaker from San Francisco is "looking like a moderate" compared to some of her colleagues, Lewandowski said, "and that is a very scary thing for middle America."

This is especially true if some House Democrats mount an impeachment drive over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Pelosi has downplayed the notion of impeachment, telling PBS' NewsHour "that's not what our caucus is about." She said any such effort "would have to be bipartisan and the evidence would have to be so conclusive."

After Democrats clinched the House majority, Pelosi said she spoke with Trump by phone "about how we could work together." She specifically cited an infrastructure package, saying "that issue has not been a partisan issue."

Bipartisanship, however, will likely have its limits, aides said. Trump and Pelosi are from different political universes, and clashes are inevitable.

"It could be days; it could be months," said Michael Caputo, a former senior adviser on the Trump campaign.

Caputo and others noted that Pelosi has long been a target for Republicans, predating Trump's presidency. Back when Pelosi served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011, GOP candidates made her leadership a 2010 campaign issue – and Republicans recaptured control of the House.

Pelosi is "one of the most well-known foils of the Republican Party," Caputo said.

A look at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi President Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Pelosi and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Sept. 6, 2017. Pelosi speaks alongside doctors, nurses and health care providers against the Republican health care bills during a rally on Capitol Hill on June 22, 2017. Pelosi hands the gavel to the Speaker Paul Ryan before members of Congress are sworn in for the 115th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Pelosi speak to reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov. 17, 2016, after meeting privately. Pelosi speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. Pelosi speaks to supporters after Democratic House members held a sit-in to demand a vote on gun restrictions on June 23, 2016. Pelosi talks with Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Women's History Month reception on March 18, 2015, on Capitol Hill. Pelosi listens to Rep. Steve Israel, D-N.Y., chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as they receive updates of Election Day information at the Democratic Party headquarters in Washington on Nov. 4, 2014. Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Speaker John Boehner lock arms as they sing "We Shall Overcome" during a ceremony to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2014. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speak to the media about the government shutdown on Oct. 2, 2013. Pelosi speaks during a rally outside the Supreme Court on Feb. 27, 2013, before arguments in the Shelby County, Ala., v. Holder voting rights case. Nancy Pelosi and fellow female Democratic House members appear at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4, 2012. Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2012, to discuss the fight with Republicans over the Violence Against Women Act. Incoming speaker John Boehner receives the gavel from outgoing speaker Pelosi on Jan. 5, 2011, in Washington. Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill on Nov. 10, 2010, past the setup for the news conference for House speaker-in-waiting John Boehner. Pelosi speaks to the media while flanked by Reps. Steny Hoyer, Chris Van Hollen, George Miller and Rosa DeLauro after a meeting with President Obama on July 14, 2010, to discuss legislative priorities before the August recess. Pelosi delivers remarks alongside fellow House Democrats following the House vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2010. President Obama talks with Pelosi on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2010, after they attended a Friends of Ireland luncheon for St. Patrick's Day. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid talks with Pelosi during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on April 29, 2009. Pelosi hands off the financial rescue package that will be sent to the White House for President Bush to approve on Oct. 3, 2008, in Washington. President Bush, left, whispers to Pelosi before delivering remarks to the House Democratic Issues Conference on Feb. 3, 2007, in Williamsburg, Va. Pelosi wields the speaker's gavel after being elected as the first female House speaker during a swearing-in ceremony for the 110th Congress on Jan. 4, 2007. Pelosi celebrates with leading Democrats and supporters at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Capitol Hill on Nov. 7, 2006, after Democrats won the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi speaks to reporters about the indictment of Rep. Tom DeLay, R-Texas, at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 29, 2005. Pelosi speaks at a gathering of House Democrats on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 22, 2004. Pelosi and Reps. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., left, and Steny Hoyer, D-Md., applaud President Bush's State of the Union Address on Jan. 28, 2003, on Capitol Hill. Pelosi, the newly elected House minority leader, celebrates with former minority leader Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., on Capitol Hill on Nov. 14, 2002. Pelosi gestures while speaking during a news conference regarding the famine in North Korea on Aug. 15, 1997, in San Francisco. Pelosi speaks to railroad workers at a rally on Feb. 20, 1996, in San Francisco.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com