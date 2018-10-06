Sonic Drive-In debuts four new summertime frozen slushes June 11 including its bright green Pickle Juice Slush.

The wait to pucker up is over.

Sonic Drive-In's new Pickle Juice Slush debuts Monday at participating restaurants nationwide.

The bright green limited-time drink will be joined by three new summertime flavors, the fast-food chain announced.

“Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” said Scott Uehlein, the company's vice president of product innovation and development, in a statement.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

But how does it taste?

A taster from Food & Wine magazine described it as "sweet and tangy," adding that the "only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity, but maybe this is what has to happen for America to acclimate to — and embrace — a pickle-flavored soft drink."

The magazine also reported that Sonic will let customers add a squirt of the pickle syrup to any menu item.

The other flavors joining the tart frozen treat are Tiger's Blood, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama.

Uehlein said the lineup "has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories."

To celebrate the release of the new flavors, the company said it will release a Snapchat lens that “transforms users into an icy-cold Pickle Juice Slush world” for a limited time Monday through July 29.

The new slush flavors will be part of the chain’s half-price happy hour and can be customized with fruit or candy add-ins. The happy hours are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at participating locations, according to the Sonic website.

