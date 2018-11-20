A rare two-headed copperhead snake found at a residence in northern Virginia has died, said a state herpetologist.

There was no apparent cause of death, said J.D. Kleopfer, a reptiles and amphibians specialist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

"Our little buddy peacefully passed away last week," he said.

After the snake was found in September in a flower bed, it was placed under the care of a private, experienced snake keeper.

Kleopfer said this snake was "particularly challenged" because of how far down its body the spine was fused. "(It) puts a lot of stress on the spine when the heads want to move in different directions," he said.

Kleopfer said the snake's body will be donated to a museum.

In a Facebook post published in September, Kleopfer said the snake's left head had the dominant esophagus while the right head had "the more developed throat for eating."

Two-headed snakes are rare because they typically don't live that long, Kleopfer said. When it was found, the snake was two weeks old and six inches long.

