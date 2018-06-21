Iconic landmarks in every state Alabama - Selma Bridge, also known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama was the site of a infamous conflict, referred to as Bloody Sunday. In 1965, armed policeman attacked civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to Montgomery, the state capital. The bridge is now a National Historic Landmark, designated in 2013. 01 / 50 Alabama - Selma Bridge, also known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama was the site of a infamous conflict, referred to as Bloody Sunday. In 1965, armed policeman attacked civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to Montgomery, the state capital. The bridge is now a National Historic Landmark, designated in 2013. 01 / 50

With the New York City skyline in the background, fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Jersey City Fourth of July fireworks celebration last year. AAA predicts that a record number of people will travel over Independence Day this year.

Julio Cortez, AP

A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day, according to AAA.

That’s a five percent increase over last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking July 4th travel 18 years ago.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts that travel times in the most congested U.S. cities could be twice as long as normal. The Tuesday before the holiday will be the busiest day.

“This Independence Day will be one for the record books, as more Americans take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” Bill Sutherland, senior vice president of AAA Travel and Publishing, said in a written statement. “Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season.”

One reason for the increase is that this year the holiday falls on a Wednesday, giving people the flexibility to take a long weekend before or after. The Independence Day holiday period runs from Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.

The majority of travelers– 39.7 million – will drive to their destinations this Independence Day, 5.1 percent more than last year.

A record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by plane, a 7.9 percent increase over last year. It’s the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.

Another 3.5 million people will go by train, bus or cruise ship. That is a 5.8 percent year-over-year increase.

For those who decide to drive, commutes will be worse in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

“Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, Tuesday afternoon will hands down be the worst time to be on the road,” says Scott Sedlik, general manager and vice president for the public sector of INRIX. “Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commuting hours altogether or consider alternative routes.”

