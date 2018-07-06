Stormy Daniels' claim of a sexual liaison with President Trump has no credibility because she is an adult film star, and first lady Melania Trump "knows it's not true," President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says.

Giuliani, fielding media questions at a financial conference Wednesday in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, was asked whether he and Trump respect women. Giuliani said they did. He was then asked whether they respected Daniels.

"Ah, Stormy the credible source," Giuliani said. "I don't believe her. I don't know, sue me Stormy, I don't believe you."

Giuliani said the $130,000 total Trump paid Daniels for her silence, days before the election, "tells me it's not true." He said she would have demanded millions of dollars if she could prove her story, calling the payoff a "nuisance thing" to "get rid of it."

"I don't even think there is the slightest suspicion that it's true," he said. "Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels? I know Donald Trump, look at his three wives, beautiful women, classy women, women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?"

Giuliani suggested that porn actors don't respect women, thus "sell their bodies."

"I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman, or a woman of substance, or a woman who has great respect for herself," he said. "So, Stormy, you want to bring a case? Let me cross examine you. Because the business you are in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight."

Giuliani spoke the same day Stormy Daniels filed suit alleging the attorney who represented her in the deal with Trump, made through then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, was a "puppet" for the Trump team.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, claims Trump was aware of the alleged collusion between Cohen and lawyer Keith Davidson, but that Daniels was not. Davidson has denied the claims.

