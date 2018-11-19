WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats went to court Monday to challenge the appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, the third legal test of the former federal prosecutor's authority in less than a week.

The latest challenge, offered by Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, tracks the two other recent court actions, arguing that Whitaker lacks Senate confirmation required of all Cabinet officials.

The senators' filing in a District of Columbia federal court contends that President Donald Trump's appointment was unconstitutional.

"The U.S. Senate has not consented to Mr. Whitaker serving in any office within the federal government, let alone the highest office of the (Justice Department)," the senators' lawsuit argues. "Indeed, if allowed to stand, Mr. Whitaker's appointment would create a road map for the evasion of the constitutionally prescribed Senate advice-and-consent role."

In a separate statement, Whitehouse referred to Whitaker as "an unconfirmed lackey" who posed a threat to the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, led by Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

Prior to joining the Justice Department last year as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Whitaker had been publicly critical of Mueller's inquiry and once raised the prospect of cutting off funding for the probe.

"Unless the courts intercede, this troubling move creates a plain road map for persistent and deliberate evasion by the executive branch of the Senate's constitutionally mandated advice and consent," Whitehouse said. "Indeed, this appointment appears planned to accomplish that goal.”

Last week, separate legal challenges were filed in Maryland and at the Supreme Court.

Veteran Supreme Court litigator Thomas Goldstein on Friday asked the justices to decide if Whitaker was legally installed as the temporary successor to Sessions, who Trump ousted nearly two weeks ago.

The ultimate goal of all three challenges is the same: a federal court ruling declaring that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the legal and constitutional heir to Sessions.

Justice officials last week defended Whitaker's appointment, issuing a 20-page opinion asserting that Whitaker’s standing as a senior department executive “unquestionably” authorized the president to elevate the former Iowa federal prosecutor.

Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel based its findings on provisions of the Vacancies Reform Act, which allows for the appointment of a senior staffer who has been in office for at least 90 days.

Beyond the arguments over Whitaker's authority, Democrats and some Republicans have seized on Whitaker's past criticisms of Mueller's inquiry and have called for his recusal from overseeing the investigation.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed his challenge in federal district court in Maryland last week, calling Whitaker's appointment "illegal and unconstitutional." The case is scheduled to be heard Dec. 19, but could take months before reaching the Supreme Court.

Goldstein's effort is aimed at leapfrogging lower courts and getting the justices to decide who Sessions' replacement should be, perhaps within weeks.

