Ongoing tension between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and President Donald Trump flared up again Wednesday during a post-election news conference.

Trump refused to answer a follow-up question from Acosta, who persisted in his attempt to ask the president about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A White House aide tried to take the microphone from Acosta, but the reporter kept it.

"I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them," the president said, shaking a finger at Acosta. "You are a rude, terrible person."

CNN’s Jim Acosta Karate Chops White House Staff Member While Refusing To Give Up Mic pic.twitter.com/xc8KEswftC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2018

Hours later, the White House announced that Acosta is losing his press credentials.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the move Wednesday evening, explaining it was a result of both Acosta's behavior and him yanking back when a White House employee tried to his microphone.

This wasn't the first time Trump and White House officials clashed with Acosta, whose network is a frequent target of "fake news" attacks from the administration. Here's a brief history of other times the reporter and the White House have butted heads.

Acosta asks Trump to call on woman reporter

During a news conference amid the Supreme Court confirmation process for Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September, Acosta suggested the president should call on a female reporter to ask questions about the sexual misconduct allegations against the nominee.

"What does it mean," Trump responded, clearly irked. Acosta said he thought it was important for a woman to ask a question about the accusations about Kavanaugh.

"I wouldn't mind that at all," Trump then replied. "It wouldn't make any difference to me."

Sanders won't say if press is 'enemy of the people' so Acosta walks out

With Trump frequently referring to the press as the "enemy of the people," Acosta pressed Sanders to say definitely whether she agrees.

Acosta's question came after Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump said she does not believe the press is the enemy of the people.

Sanders wouldn't answer the question directly during the August news conference, and said the media went after her personally. "As far as I know I'm the first press secretary in the history of the United States who has required Secret Service protection," Sanders said.

Acosta walked out of the conference and tweeted, "I am totally saddened by what just happened."

I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn't do it. Shameful. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

'Just doing my job': Acosta shouts questions at Trump during Easter egg roll

During the family-friendly annual Easter egg roll at the White House, Acosta shouted questions toward Trump about the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.

"What about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what's going to happen to them?" Acosta shouted, per pool reports.

President Trump replied that Democrats had "let them down," but didn't reply to a follow-up question.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, criticized Acosta for the exchange, to which Acosta replied, "Just doing my job ... which is protected by the First Amendment of The Constitution."

'I like real news. Not fake news. You're fake news'

Acosta pressed Trump during a brief exchange in the wake of the deadly Charlottesville attack. Acosta wanted Trump to hold a fuller news conference after the attack (a day later, he held one in Trump Tower), but Trump said he had just held a conference (he merely made some remarks and signed a memorandum on Chinese trade practices).

"Can we ask you some more questions then, sir?" Acosta asked.

Trump replied: "It doesn't bother me at all, but, you know, I like real news. Not fake news. You're fake news. Thank you everybody."

Miller says Acosta has 'cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree'

During a press conference tied to an immigration proposal, White House adviser Stephen Miller and Acosta had a long debate over immigration in the United States.

Acosta brought up a poem on the Statue of Liberty and then asked if the White House was trying to change what it means to be an immigrant.

Miller at one point asked, "Do you seriously at CNN not know the difference between green card policy and illegal immigration?"

At that point, Acosta pointed out that he is the son of a Cuban immigrant.

Later, Miller said Acosta was showing his "cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree."

Contributing: USA TODAY's Jessica Estepa, William Cummings, Deirdre Shesgreen and John Fritze

