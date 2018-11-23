HENDERSON, Ky. – Famed ornithologist John James Audubon would feel right at home at the quaint, wooded state park that bears his name.

It’s likely that Audubon, who spent nearly 10 years in this Ohio River town, regularly prowled the nearby woods and waters, sketching and collecting critters and gathering information that laid the groundwork for his masterwork, “The Birds of America.”

The 724-acre John James Audubon State Park is a pretty place, scattered across a rolling, heavily wooded landscape about a half-mile south of the Ohio River. The main park grounds include 6.5 miles of trails and a 28-acre fishing lake, golf course and tennis courts. About half of the acreage is managed as a nature preserve. Birding is popular.

The park is also home to the Audubon Museum, which houses an impressive collection of the ornithologist’s work and numerous period artifacts. A nature center is adjacent.

Audubon State Park recently nearly doubled in size with the addition of a 649-acre wetland. Physical improvements for the wetland, which separates the main park property from the neighboring Ohio River, are largely still in the planning stages but will include about 5 miles of hiking trails and other access and observation points. The wetland, which is home to numerous wildlife and bird species including an active bald eagle nest, is closed to boating.

The museum, nature center and park offices are housed in a pair of 1930s-era buildings that display a European architectural flair.

Gary Garth for USA TODAY

The museum, nature center and park offices are housed in a pair of 1930s-era Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration buildings that display a European architectural flair, reflecting Audubon’s heritage. He was born in 1785 in what is today Haiti, the illegitimate son of French sea captain/plantation owner Jean Audubon and his 27-year-old mistress. When he was 6 the boy was moved to France, where he was raised by his father and stepmother, Anne Moynet Audubon. The two formally adopted the child to erase any ambiguities regarding his resident and legal status and re-named him Jean-Jacques, which was later anglicized as John James. His father sent Audubon to America in 1803, when he was 18, partly to avoid service in Napoléon’s military campaigns.

Audubon and his wife arrived in Henderson around 1810, about the same time the community was incorporated into a town. The population was less than 200. It’s unclear why Audubon and his business partner moved their dry goods business downriver from Louisville to the rough, frontier river town.

The area wasn’t particular kind to Audubon and his wife. His dry goods business prospered but a financial investment floundered, ultimately resulting in bankruptcy. A daughter, Lucy, also died during their time in Henderson. This and more, including Audubon’s later literary successes, are reflected in the park and its exhibits.

The Audubon Museum houses an impressive collection of the ornithologist’s work and numerous period artifacts.

Kentucky State Parks

If you go

John James Audubon State Park is located on U. S. Highway 41 North in Henderson, about a quarter mile south of the Ohio River. The park is open year round. Some facilities are seasonal. Due to construction the campground will be closed through the 2019 season. The park’s cabins, museum, lake, trails, golf course and other facilities are open; parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/john-james.

25 must-see buildings in Kentucky Muhammad Ali Center – Louisville (Beyer Binder Belle): Nestled along the Ohio River, The Muhammad Ali Center is a museum and cultural center dedicated to boxer Muhammad Ali. The Center houses a collection of exhibits that illustrate and celebrate his lifelong fight for equality and social justice for the common man, and the facility beautifully embodies the energy of his non-wavering belief and faith in the human spirit. The building’s lower portion relates to the 19th-century context of the surrounding buildings, and the upper mass reaches skyward. The roof “lifts off” from a lower center ridge and caps a glass-enclosed sixth floor, recalling Ali’s famous quote, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Your hands can’t hit what your eyes can’t see.” The torch carried by Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Olympics is depicted on the building’s south side by a 3-story cone made of copper-hued aluminum panels, and an elliptical staircase within provides the connection to exhibition floors. The main feature of the exterior, a “wrapper” of 1’ x 2’ ceramic tiles in nine different colors, covers all four sides of the building. The wrapper appears from the entry plaza as an abstract pattern but resolves itself into images of Ali when viewed from a distance on interstate highway I-64. Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest Visitors Center – Clermont (William McDonough + Partners, with Barnette Bagley Architects): The first Hospitality LEED Platinum Certification in Kentucky, this design award-winning structure is so "GREEN" that it is almost edible! A simple post-and-beam structure of sustainably harvested and reclaimed woods—including salvaged pickle barrels and decommissioned bourbon barrels—echoes the rhythms of the trees and frames views of the surrounding landscape designed by the Olmsted brothers in 1929. Like the forest of which it’s a part, the building captures light, water, and air to the benefit of the surrounding landscape. Much of the roof is vegetated, producing oxygen and absorbing rainwater. Ponds collect rainwater for reuse and provide visual, acoustic, and thermal comfort. Geothermal heating and cooling creates a quiet environment and connects the building to the earth, and photovoltaics produce energy on site. Blue Heron Mining Community / Big South Fork Coal Camp – Stearns (Chrisman, Miller, Woodford, Inc.): Hundreds of people lived in this coal mining community between 1937 and 1962. It was "re-created" in the 1980’s as an outdoor museum with open, metal shells of the original buildings, referred to as "ghost structures". Each structure is themed around a different aspect of life in the community such as the school, church or woman's life, and each contains an audio program through which the people who actually lived and worked in Blue Heron can share their memories and feelings about their life there. In addition to the audio program, each structure contains an exhibit case housing photographs and common everyday items which are relevant to the buildings theme. Recognized with AIA state and national awards for design excellence. Conrad Caldwell House Museum – Louisville (Charles Julian Clarke & Arthur Loomis Architects): The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum is one of the finest examples of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture, and arguably the finest of many distinctive Louisville landmarks by famed local architect Arthur Loomis. This impressive facility anchors the picturesque St. James Court – a beautiful courtyard neighborhood at the center of the largest collection of Victorian Homes in the US. “Conrad’s Castle” featured all the latest innovations of its day, including interior plumbing and electric lighting and it is well known for its elaborate stone designs, stunning interior woodwork, and magnificent stained glass windows. Four Roses Distillery – Lawrenceburg (Joseph & Joseph Architects): Built in 1910 and featuring a unique Spanish Mission-Style architecture rarely seen in Kentucky, Four Roses Distillery is one of the most beautiful stops on the Bourbon Trail. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and operates continuously, except for the summer months, typically July through early September. Come and enjoy an experience you won’t forget with an overview of their processes, walking exploration of the property and, of course, Bourbon tastings. Plus, enjoy a mellow moment during your visit by stopping to smell a few of the many red roses on the distillery grounds. Advance reservations are recommended for parties of ten or more, particularly for those visiting on weekends. Humana Building – Louisville (Michael Graves, FAIA): Humana’s 26-story, 525,000 square foot corporate headquarters is a National AIA Honor Award winner that directly influenced a generation of office buildings through its approach to context. In contrast to other modern structures surrounding the site, this spectacular postmodern high-rise occupies its entire site and re-establishes the street as an essential urban form. The lower outdoor loggia area has a waterfall feature that echoes the nearby Falls of the Ohio and the 25th floor extended balcony is supported by exposed truss work – a dramatic aesthetic fitting to Graves who was known for his artistic and sculptural projects. Kaden Tower – Louisville (William Wesley Peters and Taliesin Architects): The Kaden Tower is a building to be seen, primarily for its unique structural system, unlike any other commercial structure in Kentucky. The 15-story office building is supported by a unique, column free system with a steel structure suspended down from its center core and has precast concrete screens that cover the glass exterior walls. The detailing of the building is similar to the organic detailing of many Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, which is not surprising as William Wesley Peters was Mr. Wright’s son-in-law and was head of Taliesin Offices. Other notable features are several Wright-inspired stained glass windows and a glass elevator system on the building's exterior, surrounded by a low dome that houses the building's air conditioning systems and accented with a reflecting pool and fountain. Kentucky Artisan Center – Berea (Myers Jolly Architects): Highly visible from I-75, the 25,000-square-foot facility is broken up into a series of buildings, creating the appearance of a small campus or village. The use of stone, wood and glass are extremely well articulated and scaled, and the interior detailing and natural daylighting beautifully highlight the crafts displayed within. The Kentucky Artisan Center is a great place to experience Kentucky. You can learn about and shop for Kentucky products, experience Kentucky hospitality, explore Kentucky crafts and arts through special exhibits and events, learn about Kentucky artist and artisans, enjoy Kentucky cuisine and learn about other must-see places. Kentucky State Capitol – Frankfort (Frank Mills Andrews): Frankfort is located astride a double curve in the Kentucky River in the central portion of the state and is known for having one of the most beautiful capitol buildings in the country. Completed in 1910 in the Beaux Arts design, the building has a beautiful plan with spaces that soar from one to another, celebrating the freedom and strength of Kentucky’s Commonwealth. Within the Capitol are many points of interest, including the magnificent Supreme Court Chambers, a historical First Lady Doll Collection, and the Lincoln statue in the rotunda, which is one of the stops along Kentucky's Lincoln Heritage Trail. Central Kentucky Thoroughbred Horse Farms: Lexington and Central Kentucky are recognized as the Horse Capital of the World, with about 450 horse farms in the region (about 150 in Lexington/Fayette County alone). Many feature architecture unique to thoroughbred breeding and racing operations, with many private estates and homes (old and new), barns, stallion breeding complexes, and training centers. Calumet Farm (added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991), with its distinctive white fences and red trimmed farm structures, provides a breathtaking view upon arrival at Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport. Others include Gainesway Farm (AIA award-winning design by Ted Ceraldi), Donamire (Thomas Lett, AIA), and Ashford Stud (home of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, complete with interactive videos in the visitors center). They're all working farms, so while many can be viewed from afar via drive-by, you should never just "drop by". More than a few allow visitors by appointment or through arrangements with professional tour companies. Learn more at http://www.visitlex.com/idea-guide/horse-farm-tours/. Kentucky Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial – Frankfort (Helm Roberts, AIA): Positioned atop a bluff overlooking the state’s capital, The Kentucky Vietnam Veteran's memorial is a poetic and one-of-a-kind monument paying tribute to the men and women who gave their life serving our country. The blue-gray granite plaza of the Memorial contains the names of Kentucky’s 1105 citizens who died. Each name is precisely located so the shadow of the sundial pointer, or gnomon (pronounced ‘noman’), touches each veteran’s name on the anniversary of his death. Thus, each individual is honored with a personal tribute. Designed by Lexington architect and veteran Helm Roberts, the Memorial received an AIA Kentucky award for design excellence in 1995. It is open to visitors every day of the year. Lake Barkley State Park Lodge – Cadiz (Edward Durell Stone): The world-class Lake Barkley Lodge is the largest building in the Kentucky State park system and one of the most visually impressive buildings in the Commonwealth. Designed by famed architect Edward Durrell Stone, it embodies many qualities of modernist architecture with superb siting, careful separation of public and private spaces, efficient use of space and form, and close integration with the natural environment. Situated on a small peninsula, its three levels rise dramatically from the wooded shoreline that surrounds it. Using a post-and-beam wood construction of Western Cedar, Douglas fir, and three-and one-half acres of glass, the recently renovated Barkley Lodge complex provides beautiful lake views and stands with exceptional presence and stylistic power. Louisville Palace Theater – Louisville (John Eberson): The Palace was the centerpiece of Louisville’s cinematic and dramatic history for much of the 20th century, and remains a popular cultural venue today. Designed by the famed movie house architect John Eberson, the Palace’s unique atmosphere stems from its Spanish Baroque motif. Elegant and ornate, the architecture features arcades, balconies and turrets. Cobalt blue, bursts of red and gold indirectly light all of the niches, coves and entrances. Above is a curved, vaulted ceiling with 139 sculptured faces of historical figures and the interior auditorium is heavily ornamented, displaying an imitation nighttime sky on the ceiling. Louisville Free Public Library, Southwest Regional Branch – Louisville (JRA Architects / Meyer, Scherer & Rockcastle, Ltd.): Winner of a 2015 AIA Kentucky Honor Award for Excellence in Architectural Design, this ambitious project established a memorable identity for a community library. As a civic building, the west façade presents a strong statement that speaks of its importance to the community. The glazing of the ground floor façade and the overhanging volumes signal welcome. The solids and voids in massing and the overlapping skins provide visual interest for both the exterior and the interior and creates extensions from the inside to the outside. The interior experience is generous and light-filled, with great views of the landscape and sky and a sense of place is created for reading, sitting and simply being in the connective moment between architecture and landscape. Louisville Water Works and Pump Station No. 1 – Louisville (Patrick Bannon (original) and K. Norman Berry Associates Architects): Although numerous waterworks were built in the United States during the first half of the nineteenth century this unique group of buildings is a remarkable survivor – particularly the 1st Pump Station and original priming tower. Designed in 1856, the Classical Revival style structure includes a slate roof and terra-cotta and cast iron decorative elements and resembles a two-story temple. In 1971, the Pumping Station was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and it has since been restored and turned into a water museum. The museum showcases the history of the Louisville water company and the water purification processes, including some little-known facts and photos on the original pumps and pipes that ran under the city. National Corvette Museum – Bowling Green (Kenneth Neumann/Joel Smith & Associates): The National Corvette Museum is noted for its award-winning architectural design, with sweeping lines inspired by the car it honors. In contrast to the traditional museum, the interior of this building uses curved walls, geometric design and full scale diorama displays to tell the story of the Corvette’s past, present and future. The most prominent exterior feature is a large circular car salon encased by a striking yellow conical roof with a 12-story red spire. Known as the “Skydome,” this section of the Museum has become a landmark for the Bowling Green area, made even more famous by the sinkhole that opened beneath it in 2014, swallowing numerous cars. The space has since reopened with a viewing window offering a glimpse at the cave below and an interactive "Corvette Cave-In" exhibit where visitors can watch the last of the salvageable cars come back to life in the Museum's Restoration Area. Northern Kentucky University Student Union – Highland Heights (Omni Architects): NKU envisioned their award-winning Student Union as a “hub” for the entire campus, creating a crossroads for student, faculty, and staff activities. As a result, circulation is a major programmatic element in this facility. A tiered three-story atrium ties each floor together, giving occupants an opportunity to engage the building’s many activities in a variety of ways. The glazed façade of the atrium runs along the entire north face of the building, parallel to the main pedestrian path, thus providing natural daylight and connecting passersby to the activity inside. In addition, a butt-glazed and zinc tower, with an LED lighting system can be programmed to feature various colors associated with holidays and academic events, serving as a beacon for the life on campus. Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill – Harrodsburg (Shaker Community): Nestled in the rolling hills of Central Kentucky, this picturesque collection of buildings that formerly housed the religious Shaker Community displays architectural marvels, skilled craftsmanship and a sense of profound spirituality. The finely-crafted interior and exterior details of these iconic structures has been meticulously restored and the unique character of each building displays the simple principles and practices of the Shakers. For example, creative wood framed construction techniques were used to allow clear structural spans for the unique 'Shaker' dances and dual staircases in the buildings separated men from women. Their quest for simplicity and perfection is reflected in their fine designs and craftsmanship, and today the term Shaker-made is synonymous with excellence around the world, making the historic Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill a must see. Speed Art Museum Expansion – Louisville (Arthur Loomis (original 1927); wHY Architecture / K. Norman Berry Associates Architects (2015 addition)): The historic, Beaux Arts building by Arthur Loomis was respectfully restored and updated with its award-winning 2015 addition, providing an excellent example of contemporary architecture and how it relates to the more traditional texture and context of the existing building and surroundings. Its simple volume is clad in a custom folded panel that gives it a softness and animating texture. The material palette and siting work well with the existing museum and the smart siting allows beautiful views from the lobby to the historic building. 21c Museum Hotels – Louisville and Lexington (Deborah Berke Partners with K. Norman Berry Associates Architects (Louisville) and with Perfido Weiskopf Wagstaff + Goettel, LLC (Lexington)): Founders Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown envisioned the original 21c Museum Hotel and four subsequent 21c projects to create both an economic driver for the community and an oasis where art challenges, amuses, stimulates conversation, and provokes new ideas. The first of the award-winning 21c hotels, 21c Louisville is a radical re-envisioning of five contiguous 19th-century warehouse buildings in Louisville’s downtown historic district. The architect’s straightforward, modern insertions weave the original buildings together, highlighting elements of the original fabric and providing opportunities to display dramatic, large-scale contemporary art. 21c Lexington transforms the historic Fayette National Bank Building, a Beaux Arts 15-story tower designed in 1914 by renowned New York architects McKim, Mead & White and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The design references the sophistication of old clubhouses and the saturated colors of the bluegrass landscape, while continuing the 21c emphasis on showcasing contemporary art. The former banking hall has been restored as the hub of activity by revealing its original grand proportions and repurposing the space as the vibrant Lockbox restaurant, bar and lounge. Spindletop Hall – Lexington (E.T. Hutchings): Spindletop Hall has been a Kentucky showplace since its completion in 1935, at a cost of one million dollars. A Georgian- Revival Style mansion, originally built with oil money from the famous Texas Spindletop Oilfield, the extraordinary residence was a very modern mansion in the era it was built. It featured materials and furnishings imported from Europe and Asia and its circular staircase and thirty by sixty-foot living room were the largest in the state at the time. In addition, the mansion housed 40 rooms, each with its own thermostat, 14 bathrooms, 133 full-size exterior and interior doors, 102 windows with screens of copper, and 11 fireplaces, encompassing over 45,000 SF of floor space. The property was sold in 1959 to the University of Kentucky, which utilizes the home and acreage as a faculty club, for research and as a teaching farm. St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption – Covington (Leon Coquard; David Davis): A replica of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, this example of Gothic Architecture is one of the few examples left in North America. Constructed of Bedford stone, the exterior features some of the best cut stone in the country in addition to red Ludovici tile roofs, flying buttresses, and huge stained glass stories of the Bible. Interior features include the high altar carved from Carrara marble with floors of Rosata and Breche marble, tile mosaic stations of the cross, plus beautiful organs and woodwork that will take your breath away. Thoroughbred Racetracks – Louisville and Lexington: Kentucky is known around the world for thoroughbred horse racing, showcased at two world class racecourses, both of which were designated National Historic Landmarks in 1986. Churchill Downs’ iconic Twin Spires atop the grandstands remain its most recognizable architectural feature and serve as a symbol of the racetrack. Designed by architect Joseph Dominic Baldez and built in 1895, the Spires have been preserved through several massive renovation projects that have modernized the venerable grandstand, clubhouse and grounds to accommodate more than 165,000 guests on Kentucky Derby Day. Eighty miles east of Louisville is Lexington’s Keeneland Racecourse. Lexington architect Robert McMeekin won a 1935 design competition to transform Jack Keene’s training centre/country estate, giving the existing stone barn new life as a clubhouse. The track’s growth has largely remained seamless through several phases of expansion, with each drawing heavily on Keene and McMeekin’s repertoire of limestone, stout round arches and meticulous attention to detail. By 1976, the original timber grandstand was succeeded by a concrete and steel replacement designed by the leading racecourse architects of the day, Arthur Froehlich and Associates. In 1984, another addition to the rear was built, featuring balconies giving elevated views across the paddock. The exterior of the extension was clad in limestone, with round arches on its ground floor in homage to Keeneland’s architectural heritage. Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center – Lawrenceburg (De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop): Located on a bluff overlooking the Kentucky River, the Visitor Center is the newest component of recent additions & expansions to the Wild Turkey Bourbon Distillery Complex, one of seven original member distilleries of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The 9,140 square foot facility houses interactive exhibits, a gift shop, event venues, a tasting room and administrative offices. In concert with a major re-branding program that caters to both longtime devoted fans and a growing legion of new bourbon enthusiasts, the project employs a design direction that is both familiar and new – bridging tradition & innovation through an immersive environment of contrasts & dualities. The Visitors Center has been recognized by AIA with both state and national awards for excellence in architectural design. Yew Dell Botanical Gardens – Crestwood (De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop): Yew Dell is an internationally-recognized center of gardening, plants and education, all offered in a stunning site of significant historical importance. Originally the home, gardens and commercial nursery of the late Theodore Klein and his family, Yew Dell now offers the public exceptional display gardens, an ambitious slate of education programs and community events, ongoing garden plant research and hiking trails. Yew Dell is listed on the National Register of Historic Places but also features several award-winning new structures by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. These include a gorgeous event pavilion, Visitor Center and Horticulture Center complex. The design of this campus achieves a beautiful ‘fabric’ of structures that are a definite must-see in Kentucky.

