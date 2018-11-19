LONDON – Steve Bannon, the former aide to President Donald Trump, said the president won't fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“There is zero chance Trump will fire Mueller,” Bannon told USA TODAY. “It won't happen. Zero chance. And he shouldn't.”

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to lead the probe after Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”

In a series of tweets last week, Trump said Mueller found no collusion between his campaign and Russians, and that the probe remains “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

The conflict became more urgent when, the day after the midterm elections, Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general. Whitaker was sharply critical of Mueller’s probe before joining the administration.

....care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

Bannon, who spoke to USA TODAY after appearing at a media conference in the UK last week, said he hasn't spoken to Trump or anyone else around the Oval Office recently because of the Mueller investigation. But he said he talks to people in the White House all the time. Bannon left the administration in August 2017.

Bannon said Mueller’s anticipated report is expected within two to three weeks.

“I've said this from day one: If we kept the House of Representatives, the report was going to be meaningless,” Bannon said. "If you lose the House, then it's used as a basis to review an appeasement process. It's a political thing now.”

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, takes part in the News Xchange 2018 conference on November 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

Bannon acknowledged there could be more indictments. Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors has already brought nearly 200 criminal charges against more than 30 people and three companies.

Among former Trump campaign aides, Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February to conspiring to defraud the United States by hiding money earned from working in Ukraine and lying to FBI agents. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office. And George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations with a professor who said the Russian government had “dirt” on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted by a federal jury in Virginia on eight counts of financial fraud; he pleaded guilty to a related case in the District of Columbia in September as part of an agreement to cooperate in the continuing Russia investigation.

“With the Mueller investigation, to me, you just have to roll with it,” Bannon said. “I think it's gone off on tangents, but the Mueller investigation is the Mueller investigation.”

